It was a soggy year. Here’s hoping, like her boat’s cushions, drier days are coming

“Good Grief” sets sail, marking a better year for the Parnell family. Special to The Star

Living through this pandemic has been, at least for me, a time of reflection about all things elemental. I’ve had ample idle time to consider and observe the makeup of everything and everyone around me. I’ve been astonished to see forces, as familiar as water itself, betray what I thought was predictable and consistent.

This includes, literally, water.

I’m pretty familiar with water. I’ve been around it all my life. I drink it, submerge myself in it, get it hot to make coffee, make it cold and solid to cool my drinks. It courses through my body, evaporates from my skin and drips down my cheeks when I’m sad. I spent 30 years of summer Sundays floating on the water in a sailboat with my parents, and later, racing with my dad.

Last summer, I felt drawn to water, searching for the healing and peace that it can deliver. We went to a dock in peaceful Sailboat Cove at Lake Jacomo where Dad and I had launched his sailboat before zigzagging our way to the main body of water to join the race. The lake was my dad’s happy place, and from that dock, I could remember my dad as happy — not quarantined in a nursing home, lonely, suffering from dementia.

My husband fished while my daughter peered down at the water, frogs and turtles swimming beneath us, and I realized I wanted to spend more time there. I wanted a sailboat. After some convincing, my husband agreed.

My dad always said that if he were to get a keelboat, it would be a Catalina, and after researching our options, I agreed. Catalinas were designed to be sturdy, simple and comfortable, then mass produced for affordability. In July, we bought a 1983 Catalina-22 and set about making it ours.

Most of the boat was original, including the cabin cushions. They were upholstered in an early ’80s, thick, scratchy plaid of brown, tan and gold. Replacements are pricey, and reupholstering is a daunting DIY project, so I decided to simply wash them and stretch pre-made sofa cushion covers over them.

I found instructions for washing them, removed the hideous covers, and doused the foam rubber in borax and water, then squeezed them out and suspended them across our patio furniture to dry in the summer heat. Except, they didn’t seem to be drying. The next day, I used a shop vac to suck out as much moisture as I could, then left them in the sun. They still did not dry.

I thought perhaps it was too humid, so I brought them inside, where they continued to not dry. For days, I tried many things to dry them, including putting them in plastic bags and sucking the air out with the shop vac to squeeze them and suck up the moisture. I tried putting them, along with humidity granules in garbage bags to try to absorb the wetness. I smashed them between dry towels, carried them throughout the yard to ensure they remained in sunny patches, brought them in at night, turned them before starting over the next day.

I felt like I’d accidentally used permanent water, like the cushions were experiencing some sort of Groundhog Day. Along with all the water they’d absorbed, they’d sucked up my time and energy.

A week later, grateful that I’d used Borax to inhibit mold growth, I decided they were dry enough to put them back in the covers and move on. I had to leave for a quick errand and left them sitting in the sunniest spots of the yard, hoping to get them just a bit more dry.

An hour later, heading home on the highway, I spotted a lone, dark thundercloud over my house. It moved quickly, passing over me, pouring torrents of rain for a couple of minutes before continuing past. I arrived home to wet streets and freshly rained upon cushions.

I didn’t cry about my wet cushions, although my emotions were headed that direction. And oddly, the rain evaporated quickly, at what seemed like a perfectly reasonable rate. Groundhog Day was over, and water decided to behave.

Permanent water feels somehow fitting for these times when nothing is quite right. My dad, like so many others, suffered and died alone, but people asked to wear masks think they’re the victims. The pro-life group uses pro-choice arguments, almost verbatim, to refuse vaccines. No amount of evidence can convince people of something that they happen to not like. It leaves much to wonder, and much to grieve.

We named our boat “Good Grief” as a floating memorial to my dad, Charlie Brown. It’s a place for all that’s good in the world: family, love, fun (that’s a lot of work), and water therapy. It’s also a place I will always grieve the time that life was so akilter that my cushions wouldn’t even dry.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.