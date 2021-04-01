What’s in a breed? Johnson County city reconsiders its ban on these types of terriers

The Overland Park City Council committee is considering whether a change banning “dangerous dogs” is in order. City of Overland Park

Overland Park says it’s one of a few Kansas City area communities with a dangerous dog ordinance that specifically bans pit bulls and similar dogs. However, a City Council committee is considering whether a change is in order.

After advocates asked the Public Safety Committee to eliminate the breed-specific language, committee members agreed to study the issue through the summer.

“We understand there are many members of the community very passionate about this issue,” said committee chair Paul Lyons. “We are interested in your input on whether or not you would support eliminating the breed-specific dog ban.”

A tentative schedule calls for the committee to hear from a panel of experts on May 11 and take public feedback on June 9.

By late summer or early fall, the committee plans to provide direction to the city staff, which could be to draft a revised ordinance or to leave the rules alone.

Overland Park’s dangerous animal code currently prohibits keeping Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Staffordshire Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers and any breed with the appearance or characteristics of those breeds. It also prohibits ownership of animals with a propensity to bite or attack, and keeping wild animals as pets.

In general, opponents of breed-specific language argue that breed does not predict an animal’s behavior because any dog can bite. They say such laws unfairly discriminate against certain breeds and can be hard to enforce with mixed breeds or when it’s difficult to determine an animal’s breed.

Museum represents Jewish holiday for first time

For the first time, a Jewish holiday is being incorporated into the 1950s All-Electric House, the largest artifact at the Johnson County Museum.

Through May 1, the table in the dining room is set for the Jewish Passover Seder, which revolves around food, rituals, singing and storytelling. Included in the setting are china patterns originally exhibited in the All-Electric House when it opened as a model home in 1954.

The museum, at 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, rotates objects displayed inside and outside the house on a seasonal basis. A retro Christmas theme always proves popular.

For the Seder display, the museum collaborated with Johnson County’s Congregation B’nai Jehudah and the Klein Collection. In addition to the Seder table setting indoors, three pieces from the Klein Collection are featured just outside the All-Electric House.

The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, founded in 1870, is one of the oldest Reform Jewish Congregations in the U.S.

“Community partnerships are an essential part of our work at the Johnson County Museum,” Museum Director Mary McMurray said in a news release. “They provide opportunities for us to learn, to grow, and to see our artifacts in a new light.”

Olathe pioneers solar-powered vehicle chargers

Are you in Olathe and want to charge your electric vehicle for free?

You can do so at the Indian Creek Library, the Olathe Community Center or Lake Olathe, where the city and partners have deployed six EV ARC solar-powered charging systems.

“The units will provide free EV charging to Olathe residents, commuters, and city fleet vehicles,” the city said in a news release. “The charging systems are the first of their kind in Kansas, providing an off-grid, secure source of charging even during natural disasters or electricity grid interruptions.”

Motorists also can charge up for free with more conventional equipment. In 2017, Olathe purchased its first electric vehicles and installed 20 charge points at city facilities. Eighteen can be for free public charging through a partnership with local utilities.

In its most recent purchase, the city worked with manufacturer Beam Global and Kansas City’s Metropolitan Energy Center to bring the solar-powered systems to Olathe. The Metropolitan Energy Center secured federal support for the charging systems, as well as for five electric vehicles added to the city’s fleet.

Field Operations Manager Zach Hardy said that as part of the Olathe 2040 strategic plan, “building sustainable, reliable, environmentally friendly infrastructure for future generations is an initiative that we are passionate about.”

The city expects to save $7 million in fuel costs by 2025 by using compressed natural gas and electric-vehicle technology. Olathe’s clean fleet now includes 20 CNG sanitation trucks, two CNG street sweepers and six electric pool vehicles — which will be retired when the five new electric vehicles arrive in July.

A swing for all in Merriam

By late spring, Merriam’s Chatlain Park will offer a new piece of inclusive play equipment billed by the city as the first of its kind in the Kansas City metro.

The We-Go-Swing allows people who use wheelchairs to get onto the swing without transferring from their chairs. Riders operate the swing with a bar in front of them. The City Council approved the purchase on March 8 with the idea of welcoming children and adults of all abilities to the park.

The current swing set has closed. After tearing down the old swings, crews will install new swings and the We-Go-Swing in late April. Once a safety surface is added, the new swings should be ready for use by late spring. Chatlain Park is at 6300 Carter Ave. The entire project is budgeted at just under $86,000.

Minutes from the March 8 meeting include several comments supporting the purchase.

“Being able to play and socialize amongst friends help develop social skills that last forever,” said Jason Barbour of The Whole Person. “Providing this element of inclusion would provide opportunity for families to enjoy one of life’s simplest pleasures in being able to play together in the park.”

Stuart Hinds, whose niece has special needs, said in a written statement: “A swing like this would offer a sense of normalcy in a setting that does not typically provide it, and would be another opportunity for Merriam to tout being ‘Just Right’ for *all* of its citizens.”

Cedar Roe library to close for two months

The Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park will be closed April 19 through June 20 so crews can install a new heating/cooling system and replace all the shelving.

The branch, at 5120 Cedar St., was closed two years ago for a partial roof replacement, but the library system didn’t have enough money then for the remaining work.

Books can be returned during the closure at the outdoor drop box, and curbside pickups also will be available unless prevented by construction. Patrons are advised to check the status of curbside service through the Cedar Roe page at jocolibrary.org.

Accolades for future chef

Culinary student Cecilia Knight is the Johnson County Community College Chef Apprentice of the Year for 2020. She also is the 42nd recipient of the Hans Enderlin Award – named after the college’s first chef apprentice coordinator in the 1970s.

Students in JCCC’s Chef Apprentice program work as paid apprentices for 6,000 hours over several years under the supervision of an experienced chef qualified by the American Culinary Federation. Knight was nominated by her supervising chef, JCCC graduate Ryan Williams of Rye in Leawood.

From the 70 students in the college’s program, chefs nominate a handful of apprentices who have high GPAs and excellent work ethic. Those students are interviewed by board members of the American Culinary Federation of Greater Kansas City Chefs Association, who choose the winner and runner-up.

Knight, who will graduate in May, has a passion for sustainable food and hopes to become an executive chef for a restaurant with its own farm. She’d also like to bring more awareness of sustainable food to low-income communities.

The runner-up was Hannah Baugh, who apprentices at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate and aspires to own a catering and meal-planning business.

Racial equity survey in Roeland Park

Roeland Park is asking residents, visitors and workers to complete a five-minute survey by April 15 that will help officials fight racial inequity.

“The goals of this survey are to identify current racial inequities in individuals’ experiences in Roeland Park, receive community feedback on priorities for community projects related to racial equity, and learn more about residents’ attitudes and knowledge about racism and anti-racist work,” the city said in a news release.

All responses will be anonymous. Find survey links in English and Spanish at roelandpark.net.

Wanted: high school singers

KC SuperStar encourages high school vocalists to audition for the annual singing contest, which comes with a $10,000 scholarship as the top prize.

Produced by the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, KC SuperStar set virtual auditions from 5 to 8 p.m. April 6 and 3 to 6 p.m. April 11. Contestants have been asked to register for one of the time slots at kcsuperstar.org.

The audition calls for contestants to sing one song of their choice without accompaniment.

Those selected from the auditions will perform in the virtual semifinals on June 7. Ten finalists are assured of receiving scholarships of varying amounts.