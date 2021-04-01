‘Tunnel vision of hate’ might be solved by carefully listening to one other

The west side of Dyche Hall houses the KU Natural History Museum. Special to The News

Growing up in a college town, filled with professors’ children from various parts of the world, I had the distinct pleasure of being raised and educated in a melting pot. My Girl Scout troop looked like a mini version of the United Nations. Our family photo albums indicated my birthday parties were the same.

These were my friends, my world. From my small corner of the world, I was unaware of racism and differing opinions. I enjoyed the difference of ideas and cultures.

From what I’ve learned in my adult years, what I experienced in my blissfully ignorant youth is rare in the United States. I guess that still shocks me.

In my first year of college, I took Anthropology 101, and it was one of my all-time favorite classes. In the first week of my freshman year, it was exciting to see so many new faces (aka more potential friends) and endless opportunities to learn about other cultures and beliefs. The study of people was intriguing to me as a theater major. In order to portray a character, actors must study behaviors, eccentricities and emotions of all people, not just people who look and act like them.

Looking back, freshman year felt as if it was in the Cretaceous period, but it was the fall of 1986. One of my sharpest memories was from my first day of college.

My anthropology professor explained what he was going to cover in class that semester. He wanted to make it clear that everyone’s opinion was encouraged and appreciated, so he instructed the 200 students to ask questions.

But in addition to the syllabus, he needed to weed out those who wouldn’t want to be there. At the time, I didn’t realize the topic of evolution was debatable. I’d never heard of people who only believed in creationism only. It wasn’t until a young man a few rows ahead of me raised his hand and said, “But there’s no such thing as evolution.” I sat up taller in my chair straining to hear every word that would follow.

Did he not see how evolution plays such a miraculous part in the history of man and animals?

This seasoned professor had obviously dealt with this precarious subject before, so he explained what science had shown, and that he personally believed in a combination of evolution and creationism.

How interesting. I hadn’t delved into that topic in choir and theater classes in high school. He had my attention.

The poor young man, who had only learned the beginning of life and the world in one way, was distraught, confused rocked to his core. He tried to correct the teacher for several minutes. Then, crippled by this information, he stood up, picked up his things and exited the class, never to return. The class was silent for what felt like the duration of the Mesozoic era. Students whispered that the exited boy was probably heading straight to the enrollment office to drop that class.

That energy-charged moment really shook this class of young students. It’s funny how in high school you think you’ve learned everything, but then one sentence in a college class smacks you back to status “clueless.”

This was one of the defining moments in my short time on Earth, when I realized not everyone thought the same way about life, science and history. The differences between all of us were amassed by what we had experienced and learned before that moment in time, and needed to be openly discussed.

On later reflection, I wished that student had stayed with the class, so he could have learned how differing opinions are only that: different. I’d have hoped he would have shared some common ground with his classmates and would have given them a broader picture of differing ideas and theologies.

These past years have really had people up in arms. It’s been painful to watch.

But I think humans have more in common than we allow ourselves to accept. We should immerse ourselves in our communities and our world by socializing with those who don’t reflect anything from our skin color to our culture to our faith. This tunnel vision of hate might be road-blocked by carefully listening to other people.

If that student from 1986 were to re-enter my life, I’d take him for a coffee to chat about our differences, but mostly our similarities. I’d like to think I could have discovered that common bond.

I’ll do my best to carefully listen if you will.

