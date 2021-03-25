Judge much? Snarky takes an introspective look back at herself over pandemic year

In Sherry Kuehl's opinion, Johnson County did not handle the vaccination effort well. The Associated Press

This pandemic two-step we’re dancing is getting old. Really old. Every single time I start to feel confident that soon all will be well, there’s another report of a super scary variant of the virus that catapults me right back to Panic Land.

You don’t know much I want to forsake my morning ritual of doing a COVID check before I even open my eyes. Upon waking up, I investigate to see if I have a fever, sore throat, chest pains and then sniff the dog closest to me in bed to confirm that my sense of smell is intact. Once that’s over and all seems well I high-five myself and begin my day.

I don’t even think I’m weird for doing this. I have a friend who keeps scented dryer sheets on her bedside table and takes a huge whiff of them every single morning as her personal, “Yay, I didn’t wake up with COVID.”

In anticipation of this mess hopefully winding down, I’ve started keeping a list of things I’ve learned during the era of COVID. It’s a real hodgepodge and not all of it paints a very attractive picture of me.

For example, I’ve discovered that I’m much lazier than I ever thought. The whole pandemic-induced curbside service for getting everything from your groceries to a chair from World Market is now my love language.

I’m hooked and I hope it’s here to stay. It’s my guilty pleasure to not have to trek into an establishment and wait in line when I can enjoy my heated car seat and listen to podcasts as items get put in my car.

About those podcasts, I’m going to be honest with you and share that I’m a tad worried about myself. This pandemic has highlighted that I have a freaky side because I’m sooo into murder. Apparently “Dateline” was my gateway drug that has led me to gems like “Mommy Doomsday” and “Dr. Death.”

Shouldn’t I be seeking out positive vibes? I was so worried I googled it and apparently murder-themed shows on streaming services and podcasts have all had a surge in viewers. I don’t know if that should concern me or make me feel better.

I’ve also discovered that I’m even more judgmental than I thought. Mask judging seems to be my specialty and I was a vaccine line-jumping judgy shamer until last week when I decided that Johnson County has done such an egregious job of the entire vaccination process that I’m now less critical of people going rogue.

When it takes the county almost three months to finally nail down a location (an empty building in Lenexa) to give vaccinations, consider me done with casting condemnations on the line jumpers. All my ire is now focused on the county leaders. Here’s a thought: How about less time spent doing “Facebook Live” and more vaccinations, please.

The most surprising thing to come out of this pandemic is that I have found my husband far less annoying than I thought I would. We’ve been sealed in the same house for 386 days. Our only breaks from each other have been solo trips to retail establishments and dog walks.

When I told him this and added that I was very proud that we haven’t gone “Dateline” episode on each other, he agreed, but I noticed he didn’t say that he also found me less annoying. When I asked him about that omission he just smirked.

Apparently, I’m just as annoying as he thought I would be. I could get mad about that, but instead I’ll just listen to another murder podcast.

