Here’s to spring break: Through the pandemic, every success is worth celebrating

Stacey Hatton plans to enjoy spring break with her daughters this year. Courtesy photo

We’ve made it an entire year through this abysmal pandemic. To those who have had a loved one killed by the virus, my sincere blessings and love. I can’t imagine how terrible this year has been for you.

Since the beginning of March 2020, we’ve all gone through loss. Our collective loss reflects the seven stages of grief. Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, a well-known and distinguished psychiatrist from the 1960s, revealed five stages of grief in her book “On Death and Dying.” Later, two more were discovered under a couch cushion or in the lint trap of the dryer to make a balanced seven.

The popular model of stages of grief are shock and denial, pain and guilt, anger and bargaining, depression, the upward turn, reconstruction and working through, and finally acceptance and hope. Phew. That’s a roller-coaster ride of fun for no one.

Our global experience of “the loss of walking freely down the street sans mask” is disheartening and real. Prior to the pandemic, we took for granted being able to go out to eat and not worry about air particles when someone at the next table cleared his throat or, heaven forbid, sneezed. That way of living in the past is what we are grieving over.

That old way of life has essentially died. That’s not to say that we can’t have our old life rise from the dead: We have Easter to show us it can be done. But for now, 12-months later, we are still grieving. Fingers crossed for Easter 2021.

So out of those stages, I think I’ve hit all seven at least once. But then after the reconstruction phase, something will happen and then I’m dabbling in anger or depression, just to keep the process rolling. Basically, this last year stunk. Big time.

One of our responsibilities as a community is to watch out for each other. This was apparent at the beginning of this virus mess. People went shopping for others. They donated personal protective equipment and homemade masks to hospitals and retirement homes. They checked on the elderly. They went on hoarding missions for toilet paper and bleach.

Now it feels as if that extra boost of human kindness we saw at the beginning of the year has taken a long … lunch break. Crankiness and aloofness have replaced goodwill. Belligerence and defiance have appeared, too. There may need to be an eighth stage of grieving post-pandemic after all.

As the whirlwind of life with school-aged children comes to a much-needed halt, spring break shows us the youth have been especially hard hit. I’ve decided my family is where I need to focus my energy. I need to make sure they get a much-needed break from the chaos of confusing schedules and the constant shift of learning modes.

Most of the public-school students around us have been going to school online since a good portion of the last year. I applaud the bravery, ingenuity, creativity and dedication of our teachers. They have stepped up to the front line.

However, homeschooling doesn’t work for the majority of children. It’s as if we’ve forced our children to take college classes in sixth grade. They aren’t developmentally prepared for that type of self-paced learning.

A few kids probably fare OK with this learning method, but I would say the majority of middle- and high-schoolers struggled this year. I could prattle on about how this year has affected the children of our communities, but I’m focusing on making sure my kids get to fully relax, find joy, laugh and interact face-to-face with other humans.

I’m so proud of my girls and their effort this last year. It wasn’t perfect, but neither is life. It’s time to celebrate their little successes.

Stacey Hatton is going to hug her daughters and find the fun this break. She can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.