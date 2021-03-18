Kansas vs. Missouri? When it comes to decency, it’s clear which state wins the battle

Charles Hammer

Christian Kansas. Christian Missouri. Even if they don’t encompass some other excellent religions, the words have a nice ring.

Surprisingly, they now are now far more true of Missouri than Kansas. That’s because the Show-Me State’s citizens dodged around their Republican-dominated legislature and petitioned for an election on Medicaid expansion.

Voters passed it 53% to 47%. Beginning July 1, Missouri will offer medical care to 230,000 previously denied poor citizens.

Thirty-eight states, plus Washington D.C., long ago expanded Medicaid. The other 12, including Kansas and Missouri (until that citizen vote), for a decade helped finance the program for the nation while pigheadedly denying it to their own people.

Check out the Kansas Hospital Association’s website for its whirling “dollar odometer” showing the more than $4.7 billion federal dollars (and counting) we Kansans have cast aside solely to shortchange our own medically deprived. That denial in eight years also helped kill off 12 rural hospitals in the two states.

Kansas once came close to decency when both houses of its legislature voted for Medicaid expansion. Gov. Sam Brownback killed it with a veto. Then off he went to head President Trump’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

On a second try the Kansas legislature was open to expansion when Senate President Susan Wagle demanded measures against abortions before she would permit the vote. She killed it again.

What does all this have to do with Missouri being — no thanks to its Republican governor and legislature — more Christian?

Jesus spelled that out in his parable of the Good Samaritan. Luke 10: 34-35 states that robbers attacked a traveler on the road. The Samaritan found the injured man “and bound up his wounds, pouring in oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two denarii, and gave them to the host, and said unto him, ‘Take care of him; and whatsoever thou spendest more, when I come again, I will repay thee.’”

“Take care of him.” That’s what Missouri voters said that Kansas has not. No sir, so what if the feds do kick in 90% of medical costs; the 10% Kansas share is way too much. Take care of him? In Kansas, forget it.

Republicans in the Missouri legislature, by the way, are boiling mad about all this voter involvement in our democracy. Outrageous! Just imagine, these same Missouri people also petitioned for a vote on a minimum wage increase, winning by a margin of 62% to 36%. So that wage went from $7.85 hourly in 2018 and is headed for $12 in 2023.

Republicans are so enraged they are moving to choke back petitions for citizen votes. No court has ruled them unconstitutional, but Sen. Bob Onder commented:

“I think it’s very important that, frankly, unconstitutional initiative petitions should be nipped in the bud.”

My dear old mother, born 1903 in the Missouri Ozarks, had a saying: “The workman is worthy of his hire.”

I find versions of that laced through several chapters of the Bible: “Now to the one who works, his wages are not counted as a gift but as his due.” “The laborer deserves his wages.” “You shall give him his wages on the same day … for he is poor and counts on it.” “Behold, the wages of the laborers who mowed your fields, which you kept back by fraud, are crying out against you.”

So thanks to the initiative petition and voters — certainly not to its governor or legislature — Missouri in my view is more Christian than Kansas. Christian is not Republican or Democratic. Christian is not liberal or conservative. Christian is simple decency, caring and kindness.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.