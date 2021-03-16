A few weeks of lockdown had its appeal, but a year? This family says, enough already

The tween still finds fun things to do on his own, like exploring this creek last weekend, but the Espinozas are itching for more company. Special to The Star

Years ago, when I was just setting out on my own in the world, I made an important discovery in the field of dentistry.

The knowledge had already been in use for centuries, if I’m going to be fair about it. But in my little apartment kitchen, where I stumbled across it during independent research in the culinary sciences, it was both a new phenomenon and a mystery to be solved.

Put simply, every time I cooked pot roast, the meat acted like Novocaine. It was delicious for the first two or three bites and then… nothing. My mouth went numb and there wasn’t much in the meal to enjoy from that point on other than the glorious aroma of the cloves, garlic and onions that had cooked with the meat and potatoes.

I was new enough to cooking back then that my main resource was a cookbook so entry-level that it included instructions for a hard-boiled egg. I missed the big flavors of the home cooking I grew up on, though, so I took liberties with the basic recipes I found there.

And what liberties. The argument that there could be too much of a good thing held no sway with me in those reckless days.

In the kitchen, this meant that an onion and a little garlic in a recipe might end up being three onions and a whole head of garlic in my pot. And — crucial to that dental discovery — two or three whole cloves tossed onto a cut of chuck became a generous handful of cloves, because if a bit of that sweet aroma made a dish good, a lot must make it even better, right?

One day I mentioned the mystery of my anesthetic pot roast to my Uncle Pancho, who happens to be a dentist. I had to wait for him to finish laughing, but he finally explained that people used to chew cloves before getting dental work done in the pre-Novocaine era. I’d been using so many of them in my unhinged recipe that after the first flavorful bites, the meat was more oral anesthetic than dinner.

My mother-in-law reminded me of that cooking disaster when she was trading recipes with me a couple of weeks ago. Everything that comes out of Jan’s kitchen tastes amazing, so it was a big deal when I finally built up enough skill as a cook for her to start asking how I’d made some dishes — and not just so she could have a good laugh.

She was telling the story while my wife and kids and I were masked up during what has become a rare visit to my in-laws’ home during the pandemic.

The four of us in my house have been mostly keeping to ourselves for the past year. But once in a while, the itch to see other people — to get the sensation of really being in company instead of the slightly numb feeling of FaceTime chats and Zoom happy hours — gets strong enough that we venture out for a masked and distanced social call.

I remember actually looking forward to lockdown when the recommendation to hunker at home first came. My family stocked up on library books, made a list of movies to watch and planned board game nights.

It was going to be just a few weeks, remember? It sounded like a good thing — a rare chance for extra family time with a teen and a tween who had been living more and more of their lives away from Mom and Dad’s gaze.

It turned out to be way too much.

A year down the line now, all this lockdown family time has a lot in common with that pharmaceutical pot roast — promise and preparation that brings pleasure in small doses and then leaves us wanting to feel more.

I’m heartened, though. My parents are finally vaccinated against COVID-19, my in-laws have their first appointments, and it feels like the country is almost in reach of the time when we can all sign up for shots and start seeing a lot more of each other.

It’s going to be delicious.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.