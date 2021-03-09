Let overachieving David Lynch show off. She settled for acts of kindness in pandemic

Even organizing the laundry room causes Denise Snodell a fair amount of angst. Special to The Star

Sometimes I look back on the last 12 quarantine-y months and I tell my family “I could have written a novel or taught myself piano. Why didn’t I at least repaint the laundry room? I should be speaking rapid-fire French by now!”

But no. I have only become fluent in survival. And that’s enough. Really.

As is the case with those of us who embrace science and medicine, my social life shut down exactly a year ago, allowing me more time to accomplish other things. I’ve been mostly home, home, home.

The huge irony about this situation is my husband has been on the healthcare frontlines. His schedule has never changed since March 2020. Sometimes he works 12 days in a row. So, the joke’s on me. All along I’ve been frontline adjacent.

For a year now, every time he pulls up in the driveway in his scrubs, I reset our possible exposure clock back to day one. Despite his vaccine and whatnot, I’m still giving side eyes to mutations. We don’t know what we don’t know.

I’ve been living a life of supreme caution while almost daily becoming a possible vector. What a combo platter. Maybe that whole strange contradiction sucked some creative and productive energy out of me. Something did.

Meanwhile I try not to fall into the deep hole of measuring up to others, but I’m human. The tendency to compare is a wide abyss lined with banana peels. People who have managed to seamlessly accomplish stuff these past months can’t help but announce their victories. Good for them, really, but I click off my social media with lightning speed when others blast their finished projects and professional successes.

Look at these twelve blankets I crocheted!

I made a bookshelf and a credenza!

Business has been gangbusters!

Who knew I was a master gardener, beer brewer, trapeze artist!

This loser feeling I’ve been trying to push back resurfaced when a few weeks ago a New Yorker article floated through my doom scrolling. The headline: David Lynch’s Industrious Pandemic.

To see the word “industrious” placed right next to “pandemic” was jarring. An enraging slap in the face to someone who still has disorganized closets, more than one junk drawer and that laundry room with chipped paint. Such a small space and I have yet to bring myself to spackle and roll.

The Lynch piece described all the things the filmmaker/artist has accomplished while quarantining, like giving popular, quirky weather reports on YouTube and completing a bunch of other projects. I couldn’t finish the story for two reasons. First, how dare he check off to-do lists? Second, I can barely finish anything these days.

Mr. Lynch joins history. We’ve all likely heard by now how productive Shakespeare, Isaac Newton and Edvard Munch were during their respective pandemics. Jerks.

To be, or not to be creative? The gravity of it all makes me want to scream.

Cringe-worthy wordplay is the maximum I can muster, though. In a few minutes I’ll walk into my drab laundry room, open a drawer needing to be de-junked, stare at its contents, slam it shut, then saunter away.

But if you’re like me, we should give ourselves a little grace by basking in our own off-kilter existences. Somehow, I think we’re all getting things done without realizing even little acts are big. Like checking on folks. Storing information for the future. Waving and smiling at others with our eyes. Following science and not spreading illness. Surviving.

As they say, never give up. Minus the dopey forces that threaten to sabotage our progress, 2021 has so much promise. Maybe this will be the year I become fluent in French. Or je ne sais quoi.

