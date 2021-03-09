Support, please: She’s out of her depth in quest to find perfect one-piece swimsuit

After an endless hunt, Sherry has decided last year’s swimsuit may have to limp along another year. Special to The Star

I’ve been putting if off for a good two years and now the end is near. It’s time for me to retire my one-piece swimsuit that I purchased when Obama was president.

Now you might be thinking, why go swimsuit shopping in March? There are at least two solid months before that trip on a bobsled to hell has to begin.

My response is a long-drawn-out sigh. Because here’s what I’ve learned in my decades of swimsuit purchasing: You can’t wait till the suits hit the clearance racks at Macy’s.

This is because when your goal is to find a suit that’s a one-piece — as in one solid piece of fabric with no cut outs, peek-a-boobs, or any sort of high-cut thigh shenanigans — the pickings are slim and those suits go fast. Add in that I also require a suit with a lining and a modicum of chest support and I might as well be searching for Blackbeard’s treasure, missing since the early 1700s.

Upping the degree of difficulty is when you require all of the above in a swimsuit, yet don’t want your body to look like it’s been stuffed in a spandex sausage casing. Indeed, some one-piece swimsuits out there claim to be miracle workers at full coverage and fat compression. To those considering the suits I yell a hearty, “beware.”

One of the biggest problems with these polyethylene beasts is that they’re difficult to get on your body. As in, they are exceedingly challenging to move in an upward motion past your calves due to all the elastane.

One time, and I’m not kidding here, I sprained a wrist trying to tug one of these suits up. I was huffing and puffing in the dressing room so loudly I felt like I was doing a one woman show of the “Big Bad Wolf.”

And that drama is nothing compared to the saga of trying to get one of these suits up in a bathroom when you’re wet and the suit is wet. It’s a perilous journey fraught with emotional and physical trauma. Yes, I was that woman at the Leawood Aquatic Center weeping so loudly in the restroom that someone outside my stall asked if they needed to call 911.

All of this is why when at the end of last summer my husband innocently asked me, “What’s wrong with your swimsuit?” I wanted to initiate bodily harm.

That’s not to say he didn’t have a point. My suit’s fabric has begun to wave the Spandex flag of surrender. It’s not threadbare but it’s on the fast track. These facts spurred me to very nicely explain to my spouse that my suit was, in a word, old.

His response was a perky, “Well, why don’t you buy a new swimsuit?”

Oh, yes. If only it were that easy. For the past week I’ve been looking at swimsuits online and it has been agony. I find a decent suit that fits my qualifications and then I read deep into the description and curse. For example, I thought I had found my perfect suit and then discovered that was unlined for “greater freedom of movement.”

Is that code for “this is swimwear for aspiring nudists”?

Then there was a seersucker suit that looked terrific until I read that it had zero chest support because the “slight ruching of the seersucker provided lift.”

Umm, yeah, unless that ruching has superpowers I don’t think it’s going to get that job done.

So today I stand before you as a woman wondering if her aged one-piece has another summer left in it. I sure hope so because that’s how it’s looking for summer 2021.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.