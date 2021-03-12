Is ‘apologetic’ a genetic characteristic? For many, ‘sorry’ seems to be hardest word

These words don’t come easily to a large segment of the population Courtesy Stacey Hatton

Disclaimer: All names, characters, and incidents portrayed in this story are fictitious. No angsty teenagers or other family members were hurt in the making of this column.

I’m 99.27% sure all infants are born with their personality already determined. If they are born with empathy, excitability, or emotional expressiveness, they are present at the get go. You might as well administer their Myer-Briggs personality test before taking them home. I’m kidding of course. Babies can’t hold #2 pencils yet.

When my kids were born, I didn’t believe this. I figured I could mold them into the perfect little package, give them a big hug and set them free when they turned 18. Boy was I wrong. They both were pre-wired and over time I came to appreciate it. For example, it was only 15 minutes into my eldest daughter’s time on earth, when outside the delivery room, my precious newborn peered up at her grandfather and gave him his first “stink-eye.”

My family calls the look, “the hairy eyeball.” Have you seen the one? A glance made by a person, simultaneously squinting and furrowing the brow, indicating suspicion or distrust. To this day, my daughter will produce that same look when she doesn’t approve of what someone’s saying.

Recently, while rocking my favorite ’80s songs in what I call “shower karaoke,” I pondered other genetic similarities in people I know. The ability to apologize or not seemed to fit. Elton John had it right with his “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word” hit. Putting down my foot callous remover (aka my mic), I wondered why it’s so hard for some people to apologize for anything? Many people can muster up the courage to apologize when they admit they were wrong.

But for others, it just never will happen. I’m sure you have someone in your circle or pod, that acts this way.

Psychology Today (2013) says being unable to apologize is not a matter of “simple defensiveness or pride (because) a far deeper psychological dynamic is often at play,” says Guy Winch, Ph.D. “Refusing to apologize often reflects efforts to protect a fragile sense of self.”

Winch also said, when people come to the impasse where society expects an apology, non-apologetic folks “elicit fundamental fears (either conscious or unconscious) they desperately want to avoid.”

I’m sure most people want to avoid having to apologize, but as young children, most of us were all taught to say, “I’m sorry.” I think not following this social protocol is detrimental to any relationship with the non-apologizer.

Also, it’s interesting how some people will only apologize if they acknowledge that they have done something wrong. “I was the one who broke your expensive vase,” might conjure up an apology, unless the person blames the accident on someone else or blames the actual vase for being defective.

On the extreme, there are some people who over apologize. I’m sorry to admit that I’m one of these.

I’m really sorry. I have no idea why I apologize for me, my family, my children, my pets, pretty much everything when it isn’t warranted.

Some people think that women apologize more than men overall. However, studies disagree with that. It may be that women feel responsible for more things and are wanting to keep the peace, whereas men typically only apologize if and when it’s appropriate.

I believe if more people could put their ego aside and take responsibility for their mistakes, there would be fewer arguments, divorces and wars in this world, I’m sorry to say.

Stacey Hatton appreciates all apologies, except the ones that end with “but.” She can be reached at www.laughingwithkids.com.