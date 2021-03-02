Can a hunter be a conservationist? ‘Talky James’ made a few points worth considering

Could hunters help the conservation effort to save the black rhino? Sedgwick County Zoo

For the umpteenth time, I thought, “Please stop talking.”

I was a captive audience on a six-hour horseback ride through the Colorado mountains, our small group flanked by two trail guides, both named James. While my friends rode quietly, talking among themselves, I was on the receiving end of a never-ending lecture.

When Talky James, as we referred to him, first brought up hunting, I immediately expressed my distaste for the subject. This did not prevent him from continuing to talk about his passion: hunting ethics.

To be fair to Talky James, the conversation could have ended if I had only restrained myself from asking numerous questions. Just when the topic seemed to have run its course, I would be so perplexed or intrigued by something he’d said that I would ask him for further explanation. He knew his stuff, and his well-researched facts aligned so poorly with what I thought I knew, I could not resist the urge to try to understand. I felt my knowledge expand, my perspective shift and my previously unchallenged opinions transform.

His overarching, and curiously enigmatic point was that humans are a critical threat to wildlife, but anywhere humans are (i.e., everywhere), hunting is a vital part of the species’ survival.

He used an example of a man who paid $400,000 to fly to Africa to shoot an endangered black rhinoceros, accurately predicting that I would consider this scenario bad.

But, Talky James explained, the man couldn’t just come shoot any black rhinoceros he came across. It had to be a very specific, older male rhinoceros who was sterile. The rhino was also very aggressive and would not allow any of the younger males to mate with the females. As long as he was around, the stork would deliver no more baby rhinos to the herd.

That rhinoceros had to be culled one way or another, and selling the rights to hunt that specific rhinoceros provided a huge chunk of change that would be used toward black rhinoceros conservation, which is controlled and protected, in part, by regulated hunting.

My mind was blown.

Hunting’s role in conservation doesn’t end at knocking off one big rhino. Big game trophy hunting is a profitable business, and those who operate the hunting expeditions are highly incentivized to maintain a healthy population of the animal. The industry depends on viable animal populations, and the ability to profit by selling the rights to kill them. Hunting operations protect their “inventory” from poachers, and ensure their numbers can grow by carefully managing and protecting their numbers.

On the surface, banning big game hunting might seem like a protection for the animals, but there would be unintended consequences. In reality, a hunting ban would eliminate the hunting operations’ income, therefore destroying these peoples’ incentive and funding to conserve the species, leaving the species vulnerable and unprotected.

As counter-intuitive as it seemed, I began to comprehend that hunters and fishermen are passionate conservationists, willing to sink money into their hobby in the form of hunting and fishing tags and permits that fund wildlife protections. They have to make sure plenty of creatures live and thrive so they’ll have something to kill.

Hours into the conversation, I asked, “Why on earth would someone pay $400,000 to kill something?”

The other trail guide who we dubbed “Quiet James” said in his soft, country drawl, “That is the question.”

Killing for sport is still incomprehensible to me. It strikes me as a psychopathic manifestation of a desire to exhibit dominance over innocent creatures. But Talky James didn’t try to sell me on the joys of killing giraffes. Instead, he demonstrated that the hunting industry is critical to wildlife conservation and its funding, and does far more than most casual “nature lovers” such as myself will ever do.

My uninformed opinions were basically worthless, as uninformed opinions tend to be. They were useless rhetoric, based on shallow concepts and assumptions, devoid of facts and full of holes. My opinion only gained value when I ventured beyond my echochamber of non-violent, animal-loving city dwellers. I had to engage in new-to-me ideas, hearing, and working to understand a bunch of facts that I didn’t really like.

A right to express an opinion doesn’t imply that it’s valuable. Only informed, researched opinions hold value. We can’t assume ourselves correct if our defense is nothing but parroted rhetoric. We should all take a lesson from Talky James, who was able to completely alter my views by focusing on a common goal, and exploring how people with very different sets of values that team up to accomplish that goal.

He brought facts to the table, I brought a curious mind. I gained knowledge and perspective, and he earned himself a nickname.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.