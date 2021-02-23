For newsman, Big River Steampunk Festival brought back memories of this machine

Charles Hammer

My social worker daughter and I were hot-footing for Chicago on Interstate 72 — she pushing for 80 miles an hour with me angling back in the passenger seat praying for 70, or even 60 — when we roared into Hannibal, Missouri, and squealed to a stop.

Here beside the mile-wide Mississippi the street was packed with characters: an elegant aristocrat sporting burgundy spats above his patent-leather oxfords, women overdressed to the point of suffocation and somehow still flaunting lots of skin at the top, a high-wheel bike rider sailing smugly through the throng tipping his stovepipe hat to the ladies. Nor could we miss the monsters, reptilian creatures strutting along with pretty girls on their arms. Characters by the hundreds.

“Well,” a dressed-up shop lady soon told us, “this is the four-day Big River Steampunk Festival held every year over Labor Day weekend. We got the Crimson Ball and Fashion Show Explosion. We got the Scoundrels and Shysters Cruise on the Mississippi. We got music from all these bands. We got Nerf dueling.”

“Dueling?” I asked. “With Nerf guns?”

“Yeah, best way to avoid getting hurt.”

This whole great scene in Hannibal evoked for me long-ago memories of the Renaissance Festival in Bonner Springs. My wife and I were approaching the gate there one day when a young lady slid up with a sly grin, grabbed my arm and dragged me to a stop.

“Where did you go last night?” she demanded. “We were just starting to have fun!”

Where had I been last night? Apparently not at the Renaissance Festival, since my wife was grinning along with the beauteous woman.

But Steampunk is no Renaissance Festival. Wikipedia tells us it’s “a retrofuturistic subgenre of science fiction that incorporates technology and aesthetic designs inspired by 19th-century steam-powered machinery.” Steampunk often employs an alternative history of the Victorian era or the American Wild West, a fantasy world where steam power remains in use. Just Google “Steampunk images” to view this nonsensical and wondrous art.

Even Mark Twain, who grew up here in Hannibal, invested what today would be $6 million — most of the fortune his writings had earned — in the 5,000-pound Paige typesetting machine, which belonged more to the fantasy world of Steampunk than practical engineering. So says material in the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, on the very street where Steampunkers paraded before us.

The Linotype machine, invented in 1884, beat out the Paige. It did not set type. Instead, it aligned brass type molds in neat rows and filled them with molten Babbitt, an alloy that solidified into metal slugs that could print a newspaper. As a young reporter in 1960 at The Kansas City Star, I conducted tours of the printing plant, explaining the Linotypes that printed our paper for most of the 20th century.

With their bubbling vats of Babbitt, their steel arms that whisked hot type molds upward and tinkled them back into fonts at the top, they were intricate Rube Goldberg gadgets, Steampunk-like devices that actually worked. Worked, that is, into the 1970s and ’80s, when computer and photo printing put them out of business. Strangely enough, right there in a vacant lot just off Hannibal’s main street lurked a decaying Linotype, neglected by Steampunkers, who would have adored it had they understood its quirky history.

“I know,” said Tammy Riley, an officer for the festival, “leaving the Linotype outside that way just broke my heart, I as a certified pressman. See, the museum bought it for very little but then it wouldn’t fit into the display. It sat outside for a few years and surely will be hauled away for scrap.”

Oh yes, after our immersion in Steampunk my daughter and I did get back on the road. We even reached Chicago, one day late.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.