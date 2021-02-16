At least the dog yields to reason when a freezing morning calls for a warm coat

Ice floes can be seen drifting down the Missouri River Thursday toward Kansas City, Missouri, from Kaw Point Park. Richard Espinoza was dressed for the cold. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Folks can argue about whether I was ever really cool, but I sure did look like I was once upon a time, decked out in a series of leather jackets that I got from my teens to my 20s.

Even as I got older and accepted that being cool is a young person’s game, I’ve always had a leather jacket, with the idea that I could still look the part when I put it on.

And then my teenage son let me know that I have absolutely no clue.

“Do you have to wear that?” he asked me one day this winter as I pulled on my black leather jacket on our way out of the house.

Finally letting loose with something he’d clearly been sparing me for some time, he explained that to the generation that now calls the shots on what’s in or out, walking around in leather makes a guy look dangerous. Not in a good way, he clarified. More like someone who shouldn’t be allowed in public without a thorough pat-down for weapons.

I listened to the boy thoughtfully, took in what he was saying, and then zipped up the jacket anyway and made him join me on our outing.

Going down the long list of a father’s responsibilities, I know one that I’m never going to be able to shirk is letting my kids feel cool by providing the contrast of looking hopelessly out of date as I stand beside them. It’s a part my parents played before me and theirs before them, back to time immemorial.

So no leather jackets for my boys. I can adapt. The world turns, style shifts like the fickle thing it is, and cosmetic changes can rotate through with no complaint.

Until this month.

I should back up a bit and explain that I come from a line of desert people. I grew up in suburbs on the edge of the Mojave Desert, educated about the land by a father who himself learned out where the Sonora and Chihuahua deserts fade into each other in the Arizona heat.

I know that rolling a smooth pebble in my mouth can keep thirst at bay on a scorching afternoon, a little about where to look for water when it seems like none is around and that you should be prepared for surprisingly chilly nights to follow warm winter days. Even in the desert, you have to guard against the cold.

That “cold” is relative. My parents are likely to fire up the potbelly stove in their living room any time the temperature outside dips below 70. I took some ribbing when I came into the office complaining about the “bitter cold” one 50-something-degree evening during my first Midwestern autumn.

But a guy can get used to just about anything, and now I happily keep up my routine of morning walks even when the thermometer is stuck in the single digits.

I can be a little smug even, letting folks back home know that the cold — real cold, I tell them, not the desert kind — doesn’t bother me anymore.

But there’s a limit, which brings me back to the jackets.

I learned this week, during the most recent of the endless squabbles that teens are genetically obligated to visit upon their parents, that it’s not only leather jackets that are uncool. It’s all jackets and coats. Even when it’s 7 degrees outside and it’s time to leave for school.

It took a heated back-and-forth before I finally got my son to put on a warm coat that morning. I won, but the goodbye I got when he left was chillier than the weather.

As soon as he was out the door, I leashed up my pup for our morning walk and pulled his legs through his own warm winter coat.

Jack was wagging his tail, thrilled as usual to be heading out, and I was glad to know there’s still one young guy in the house who doesn’t mind how old and out of touch I am when I bring out his coat and say cold weather overrules cool fashion every time.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.