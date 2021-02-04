The real thing: If only our blue or red choices were as simple as Coke vs. Pepsi

Stacey Hatton has switched her allegiance through the years between Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke. Laura Mueller/Charlotte Observer/MCT

Since the beginning of this year, the pacifist in me has been trying to figure out what could bring the world together. The country is divided, with the red team and the blue team not budging on what they believe to be true.

Instead of finding the answer to why this country has fallen into fisticuffs, I’m looking to the future in search of the giant Band-Aid the U.S. needs. It’s not for me to say what caused the divide, so I’m not focusing on that right now.

It occurred to me the 1970s was the last time I remember people trying to bring us together. The motto of “Peace, Love and Harmony” was hopeful, but it didn’t fix the war. What healed our country at that time? According to my naive, young girl opinion, the ’70s lovefest came to fruition swaying in front of my Sony, rabbit-eared, four-channel television, holding a plastic juice glass as a prop.

The 1971 televised commercial, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke,” was where a posse of peace-loving persons of every race, culture and creed joined together with a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand and sang about the drink bringing the world together in perfect harmony. The lyrics were:

I’d like to teach the world to sing

In perfect harmony.

I’d like to buy the world a Coke,

And keep it company.

It’s the real thing. (Coca-Cola…)

Bill Backer was a co-creator of the iconic Coca-Cola ad; and according to a 2016 article in The Washington Post, Backer came up with the idea for this commercial when his plane was delayed overnight on a trip to London.

He and the other passengers were disgruntled over the change in plans; but the next day, he witnessed the same passengers “communing together” over bottles of Coca-Cola. Parker now saw a bottle of Coke as an “invitation to pause for refreshment.” He also said that it indicated, “Let’s keep each other company for a little while.” World peace solved! If only.

You’d think since I adored this commercial and could be caught standing up and singing along with it, I’d be a forever lover of Coca-Cola. However, that’s not so. I was a Pepsi girl first.

Influenced by my parents and not media at the time, I loved seeing my mother crack open the tab on her blue Pepsi can, with the fizz dancing up in the air. She’d pour it over ice cubes that were stacked in a tall, clear glass, with those ice cubes crackling to tempt me. If I was lucky, I’d get a small pour in my plastic cup to tickle my nose while enjoying a snack after school.

Later on, the red can of Coke made it onto our family’s pantry. Not sure what had us desert the blue can and cross over to the red can of Coke. I didn’t get soda-pop often, but it’s always been a pleasant memory for me. A sweet treat that made everything better at that moment.

In high school, a close friend and I would meet for breakfast before school to gab, gossip and enjoy Hostess Ho-Hos and a Diet Pepsi. The irony was not lost on us. Nothing like being away from your parents and finding your independence in a chocolaty rolled treat. If only I had that same metabolism I had in those days.

I’m not sure when I found my lifeline and Diet Coke became my vice. I think it happened during college, when I noticed all of the bar food consumption and evening libations were changing my girlish figure. I had to watch my calories during the day, to have no guilt later when enjoying cheese fries with friends. Several years back, I did manage to give up the college extracurricular nourishments, but the Diet Coke is here to stay.

In my adulthood, I’ve tried several times to drop my daily habit, but it never ended well. I even stopped drinking it for two weeks when my girls were little. It didn’t end well. Since then, my teenagers forbid me to stop Diet Coke again. If asked, they will describe me as a red-eyed, crazed, disheveled crank who shall never return.

In my world, Diet Coke brings me inner world peace. If the sky is falling, or the Capitol is being stormed, those little dancing bubbles can put a smile on my face and a pep in my step. Until we figure out an effective way to heal our country, I’ll get together with friends, masked and socially distanced, to share a Coke.

I’d even share time with others who believe in the blue can, in perfect harmony. Now that’s the real thing.

Stacey Hatton can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com having a Diet Coke and a smile.