Lesson from childhood was as golden as an egg’s yolk. Love means making sacrifices

I was not allowed to eat egg yolks when I was a kid. When Mom boiled eggs for my little brother and me to snack on, she first separated the eggs, placing all the yolks on Charlie’s plate, and all the whites on mine. Neither of us were thrilled with this arrangement, partly because of the “grass is greener” phenomenon, and partly because a hard boiled egg simply tastes better when both parts are eaten together.

This division of eggs seems ludicrous until you understand that Charlie was severely allergic to many foods, including egg whites. A bite of an egg white, a tree nut or a gulp of milk would cause him to swell, constricting his airways, and our parents would have to race him to the hospital for some sort of steroid rescue treatment.

I, on the other hand, could safely eat anything I wanted, so Mom and Dad manufactured inequity for me in order to create some sort of equity for my brother. To counterbalance the absence of some foods in his life, my parents imposed an opposite set of rules upon me.

For instance, Charlie and I share the same birthday, but at our shared birthday parties, we did not share cake. As a matter of life and death, he could not eat my fluffy, egg white-laden angel food cake with mountains of whipped cream.

In turn, I was denied a piece of his eggless, dairy-free, gooey, dark chocolate cake that’s ooey goodness caused our guests to moan with pleasure. Or when our family walked to Dairy Queen for an evening treat, Charlie was given a cup full of hot fudge and dairy-free whipped topping, and my ice cream came with a disappointing drizzle of toppings.

Deprived on Charlie’s behalf, I was given, instead, some life lessons. For instance, I fully appreciate the perfect culinary balance of egg white to yolk.

More importantly, I learned that some peoples’ lives are a little more complicated, perhaps a little harder than mine, and they did not choose that. Charlie didn’t decide as an infant to develop anaphylactic reactions to extremely common foods. Likewise, people don’t choose a disability, the socioeconomic group into which they are born, or their skin color. Those of us with easier obstacles, fewer frustrations to deal with, don’t actually have to do anything about it, either. I could have eaten a far superior, complete hard boiled egg in front of my little brother.

I see a lot of adults out there who are quite indignant at the thought of giving away an egg yolk. People resist wearing a mask to protect the more vulnerable. Some can’t stand the thought of others reaping more benefit from their tax dollars, or health insurance contribution, than they, themselves, receive. Many won’t put themselves through the emotional rigor of understanding what others are experiencing.

Sharing is one thing. An equitable distribution of eggs, one for each of us, would have been easy. But sometimes we’re called to sacrifice just a little bit more, something that we perceive as better, even, and perhaps something we feel entitled to.

Instead of having one happy kid and one sad kid, my parents opted for two slightly glum kids making do with what they were allowed. We experienced our disappointment together, and were closer and more supportive of each other because of it.

My parents knew that the price of a few golden egg yolks was a small price to pay for learning to be supportive and kind. Refusing to sacrifice also comes with a price, costing the rich reward of solidarity.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park. She is the author of the “Society of Seasonal Secretkeepers” and can be reached at emily@empoweredcreatives.com