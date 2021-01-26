Jerks will be jerks. But do we have to silently put up with their behavior, words?

Anti-mask protesters march in Salt Lake City. Sherry Kuehl says it's time to get over that mindset. Masks are essential. Associated Press file photo

Why do the jerks always win? It’s a question I ask myself frequently. I’ve seen this especially play out in regard to masks and some people’s blatant and aggressive disregard to following a mask mandate. These maskless individuals saunter into public places like they either can’t read or have just beamed in from another universe, making them ignorant that a pandemic is our current overlord.

The thing that really irks me, though, is that they know most of the time, no one is going to say anything to them. I understand that a 16-year-old grocery store employee shouldn’t be put in the position to be the COVID police. But customers also remain mute, myself included, because we’ve been taught that confrontation with jerks “just isn’t worth it.” As in not worth the ensuing drama that would come our way.

This isn’t a coronavirus anomaly. It’s life. Most of the time we let jerks be jerks with almost zero consequences. Their egregious behavior can be in full view and usually we turn our heads and attempt not to make eye contact.

Most of us learn this non-confrontational jerk strategy at a young age. There’s always a close or extended family member who is a known jerk but instead of anyone calling this relative out, the placating-the-jerk dance begins. I call it the enabling waltz.

This is when concessions are made to keep the jerk from getting worse at the family gathering. Hence turning the focus from celebrating a holiday to tiptoeing around the jerk.

As a child, I would witness my relatives making excuses for a terminal family jerk with classic and time-worn statements like, “nothing anyone says will make a difference” and “that it would be a waste of breath.”

I remember having big problems reconciling the fact that an adult was allowed to get away with behavior that would have had me grounded for five years. But now here I am a veteran of adulthood and I continually practice the jerk avoidance strategy that made me aghast as a kid.

Worse, I taught it to my children. Countless times I have told them that someone “wasn’t worth the trouble.”

I had a conversation with some friends about this and asked the question: what if we decided that jerks were worth the trouble? Would society improve if jerks were called out on their behavior?

We couldn’t decide. One thought was that jerks are usually jerks because they don’t care what people think. Which makes sense because jerks and narcissists are usually a two-for-one personality profile. So, if we started saying, “Oh no you don’t, jerk,” it would be to quote my relatives, “a wasted effort.”

Another friend said confronting jerks is counter-intuitive to a lot of people because just like we’re told at a very young age to ignore the jerk we are also taught to look for the best in people. Worse for us and great for the jerk: we’re also taught to try to get along.

It’s like most of us are conditioned from birth to allow the jerks to win.

So I propose we do a jerk experiment. Why don’t we single out some of the biggest and most well-known jerks in politics and see if instituting a zero jerk behavior policy makes any inroads in the world of jerkdom we’re currently inhabiting.

I don’t dare to dream of a jerk-free world but I do allow myself some hope that the first stop in ending flagrant jerkdom might be in acknowledging it.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.