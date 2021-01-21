How to summon your favorite thing? It can be as simple as embracing an old memory

A “favorite thing” can be as simple as a cardinal in the snow. Special to The Olathe News

It was the last show of 2020 for “Saturday Night Live.” The host Kristen Wiig, along with Maya Rudolph (both former cast members), and current “SNL” regular Kate McKinnon, sang “My Favorite Things” from the score of “The Sound of Music.” But since 2020 had been so wonky, their own favorite things were a little crazier, so they adapted their own lyrics.

Things that make me laugh that hard can often stimulate a nerve in my brain. I think the medical name for that part of the brain is the Ha-ha-Oblongata, but I could be wrong on that. Often after watching something that pushes my funny button, what I like to call my “ideas a plenty” spill onto a napkin, old receipt or one of those horrible mailers that your delivery mail person stuffs into your mailbox. It’s the plight of the humorist, needing to compete with other funny people.

So, from the back of an opened Christmas card envelope, I created my favorite things of 2020.

Conductor, would you do me the honors?

Raindrops on roses.

Did that really happen?

Haven’t seen daylight since old Charlie Chaplin…

That’s it. That’s all of my favorites of 2020. Since that’s pathetic, I later retrieved my envelope and decided it wouldn’t hurt to make 2021 more positive. So I came up with a list (not a song) of things that truly make me happy and warm inside, so I can review it through the year.

Some of my favorite things are dandelions, both yellow and white. Why are they considered a weed? That’s not right.

Perfect rhymes that accidentally appear in conversation bring me joy, as do what we used to call “Jinxes.”

Remember when you and another kid would say the same thing at the same time, then one of you would yell out, “Jinx! You owe me a Coke!”

Speaking of Coke, free Diet Coke is the best. A local gas station used to offer a free soft drink if you filled up your gas tank over a certain amount. I truly only bought gas there because of the feeling I’d get from showing the cashier my receipt and walking out with a free jumboliscious Diet Coke.

Another thing I love is remembering something new. I’m not a scientist, but I feel our memory is like flipping through hundreds of television channels. There are some “stations” or memories we like to return to, as in keeping a show saved in your “mind DVR.” These certain past-life memories can be repeatedly visited, but rarely does a memory pop up that I’ve not thought of since the event occurred.

One of my five senses typically triggers it, like smell or taste.

For example, once I accidentally turned my teeth and tongue purple by eating a smidge of Halloween black cake frosting. After the school party, I returned to my mom van, and was triggered when I looked in the rear-view mirror. Something I never thought of before flashed in my brain, and I remembered in third grade having to chew purple, weird tasting tablets in class during a tooth health unit. These tablets would stain your mouth so you could see the plaque you missed while brushing your teeth.

My final favorite thing for boosting my positive thoughts is the moment I spot a male cardinal. My father used to tell me that in winter, when you see a red bird against the white snowy landscape, you should always invite another to the window to share that beauty.

I hope you all have a splendid year, filled with your favorite things. Lord knows, we all deserve it. And perhaps the next time you see a red cardinal, summon someone in your pod of loved ones to the window. It’s the right season for it.

Stacey Hatton can be found with her (COVID-19) pod, pondering positive attitude premises at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.