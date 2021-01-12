Vaccine eligibility? For seniors, that might mean a bit of a battle

Grandma needs a vaccine? Charge up your phone and keyboard to scream into the void. Courtesy photo

How do you arrange COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizen relatives who live independently? The answer for me right now is, there’s no answer.

It depends on where your dear seniors call home. What state. What planet. What solar system.

My folks live in the densest corner of New York. I’ve been researching vaccination opportunities from more than 1,200 miles away.

I have not been able to travel back East during this awful winter surge because I understand science and the cruel sneakiness of this virus. Over the last 10 months, my dear brothers and sister-in-law have circled the wagons around our precious octogenarian and nonagenarian, tiptoeing in their home with tight masks to deliver food and necessities and cheer. They’ve been making herculean efforts to safely drive our folks to important doctor appointments.

As most of you know, no task is simple in a raging pandemic.

I can only help from a distance for now, and I am hitting walls. The sooner my folks are vaccinated, the better. I have a notebook with growing pages of chicken scratch, numbers and websites. Some sheets look like complicated math formulas, stacked with phone numbers strangers squawked to me, mainly passing the buck to other strangers who might be able to help. It seems they can’t at the moment.

And I have become an aficionado of hold music. Hours of hold music. No matter where I call, it’s the same tinny tune ricocheting inside an empty coffee can through a force field of static. It fits the mood, to be frank.

Sometimes, when scanning hospital group websites with prominent cheerful “news releases” about hand sanitizers dating back to March, I just look up at the ceiling and take a few breaths. Our biggest problem has since exploded, and the best solution is sitting in vials across a nation. If you dare to gaze across state lines, you will see a patchwork of distribution/vaccination “plans,” Duct taped together with dry ice and prayers.

“We are on our own,” I tell my brothers, even though in my opinion the New York governor has been doing his best puzzling together a massive operation despite passive federal back-up.

Every state is different. I was so jarred the other week when I saw a random tweet flow by my phone screen that said, “My 77-year-old father lives in one of the Florida counties where vaccines are first-come, first-serve through Eventbrite. He’s no technophile, so I’m out here like a dad trying to get his kid a ticket to a One Direction concert except, you know, life or death stuff. America!”

If I have to Ticketmaster my way through this crisis, I’m ready. And it will be followed up with demands to our leaders for fairness and compassion; for a healthcare system that it is not a privilege, but a human right.

I have learned much during this ongoing quest. Like it’s difficult to spell “eligibility” when you’re holding the phone with one hand and writing quickly with the other. I have learned for every nice person on the other end of the line, there are two brusque, impatient folks who do not radiate empathy.

I have learned even though my parents are solidly in a priority age group, they could fall through the cracks if my siblings and I don’t keep refreshing these efforts. And I worry about every senior citizen and at-risk person out there who deserves a vaccine immediately but is on the outer edges of our patchwork healthcare radar screen.

To pull back for the bigger picture, I’m beyond grateful we’re at the vaccine phase. I sense we’ll get our footing soon. My only advice to advocates of the most vulnerable at this confusing moment is to be proactive and to have hope. Always have hope.

