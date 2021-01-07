Forget resolutions. Word of the year ‘drowns out the noise when you need it calm’

Johi Kokjohn-Wagner’s main mount is Blue Rocket. Courtesy photo

If you’re reading this, you have survived several days of 2021. Congratulations. How’s that New Year’s resolution holding up for you?

I’ve never been too great at being told what to do, even if I’m the one bossing me around with yearly resolutions. I’m truly an adolescent trapped in a 50-plus year-old body.

I gave up on tipsy New Year’s promises many years ago, because the only way I could keep true to a resolution for an entire year was if I’d resolved to not eat beets or promised to be sarcastic once a day. Too many times to count, I would be pouring my second glass of wine before remembering I had given up cocktails for the year.

The other day, while surfing the words of social media, a friend’s post caught my attention. In 2013, along with 35 other mom writers, Johi Kokjohn-Wagner and I co-authored the New York Times best-selling parenting book: “I Just Want to Pee Alone.”

On Facebook, Johi said she never was into the traditional Jan. 1 resolution. Instead, for the last seven to eight years, she and a friend would instead each choose “The Word of the Year” for themselves. I’d never heard of anyone doing this, so I was intrigued. Johi (with the help of her husband) raises two sons. Her hands are full and often dirty in Fort Collins, Colorado, as she also has horses, cats and a dog. Distance makes it challenging to see her, but I recently called her to catch up on family life, forest fires and our forced homeschooling experiences. I also was curious to know why Johi and her friend had been choosing words instead of New Year’s resolutions.

Johi explained that like many grand ideas, their “Word of the Year” concept came to her buddy while they were together sipping adult beverages around her firepit. She stressed it’s important to have an “accountability buddy” who also is also dedicated to a word.

“It keeps you honest.”

She explained the point of this mental exercise is to help you focus, deal with stressors and grow as a human being. She explained you should carefully and intentionally choose a word for yourself for the upcoming year.

Johi sometimes takes over a week to pick hers. This word will “serve as a center point, to help clear the mental chaos.” She said, “It usually is something I feel is a deficiency in my life.” If she is struggling, confused, or overwhelmed throughout the following 12 months, she has a word or focus to come back to.

One year she chose two words. “I wouldn’t recommend it,” she said with a laugh. “One word creates a very clear path and drowns out the noise when you need it calm.”

Johi said her 2020 word, “confidence,” served her well during the pandemic.

In September of 2019, she started a new business, Sage Herd. She works as an equine-facilitated life coach.

When making a traditional New Year’s solution, a person decides on what bad or negative junk in their life needs to be changed, but what if instead of focusing on the negative, why not try considering a word that draws your mind to a positive place.

Typically, Johi takes over a week to choose her word of the year. She says, “The word needs to make you uncomfortable. If there’s a word I keep coming back to and I cannot shake it, it’s probably the word.” So far, she hasn’t chosen her word for 2021, but is “close to deciding.”

I’ve decided on my word for the year: Simplicity. I often make things more complex and difficult in many areas of my life. I need to channel the Laura Ingalls Wilder in me. I’d love to hear if you are decide on a word for this year. Just remember, maybe 2021 is not the year to choose a seriously hard word. The pandemic has fatigued us all and perhaps a fun word like “love or cherish” would be a better choice.

Stacey Hatton is contemplating a simpler life. That is all. She can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.