A holiday wish: Let the magic of Christmas linger into the new year

As I’m writing this, my Christmas tree is still up. This is an anomaly for me. My usual routine is to ring in the New Year with a house that has been restored to its pre-holiday status.

I’ve always thought of it as starting the year with a clean slate and clean carpet, because once the tree comes down it’s time to get out the beloved carpet shampooer and go to town on the area rugs. (Yes, I’m in a long-term relationship with my Bissell.)

I know about the many varied opinions and customs: How long you should keep your tree up and with more people having artificial trees you could never take your tree down.

That prospect makes me shudder because I’m a firm believer in giving each holiday its due. For example, and I know this is becoming unfashionable, but I stand behind my decision to give Thanksgiving the respect it deserves and not eat turkey and stuffing with an array of ceramic Santa Clauses staring at me.

My one-holiday-at-a-time philosophy induced an anxiety attack several years ago at Disneyland where, unbeknownst to me, the classic Haunted Mansion had been re-imagined into the Tim Burton film the “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

This basically meant Halloween and Christmas had been robustly intertwined. Ghosts haunting Christmas trees, gingerbread men and candy corn (two great tastes that don’t go together) and possessed ornaments were all too much for me.

Halfway through the ride I had to put my head between my legs and take deep breaths. Fortunately, after eating a Disneyland churro, I was able to rebound.

All of this is why I’m a little concerned I haven’t taken down my tree yet. In my world of holiday celebrations, Christmas is officially over once I peel the cellophane off my new calendar. Rest assured I’m not a Grinch who takes their tree down on Dec. 25.

Oh yes, I know several people who take their tree down on Dec. 25. I have one friend whose former mother-in-law would literally tear down Christmas – like pack it all away – the minute the last present was open.

Can you imagine? I told this friend to watch her back, because someone who would demolish any sign of the holiday that aggressively on Christmas morning had to harbor some latent serial killer tendencies.

As this friend’s marriage eventually deteriorated, she plotted to make sure she would always be the last person to open a gift. When it was her turn she would take an inordinately long amount of time to unwrap her present ever so slowly, tearing the paper, admiring the bow etc. just to tweak her mother-in-law who was chomping at the bit to get that tree down.

Just between us I don’t know if that took courage or if my friend had a death wish.

As for me I’m conflicted about taking everything down. It’s been a rough year and all the holiday decor has been a welcome distraction. Honestly, I don’t know if I’m ready to face 2021 without the buffer of Christmas.

But soon, very soon, mainly because I have a real tree and its needles are starting to surrender, it’s all going to have to come down and I’ll be left with a clean house devoid of Santa Claus, sparkle and red and green garlands.

My wish, the thing I’m banking on, like fingers crossed, is that the magic of Christmas will still linger as I embark on a new year filled with hope but still overwhelmed with so much uncertainty.

