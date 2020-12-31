This isn’t her first encounter with a deadly enemy. Eva Unterman still says “l’chaim”

A photo of Eva after she was liberated. Courtesy photo

“L’chaim” means “to life!” We say it to celebrate a joyous occasion or just because we are happy to be alive. This year, it has a special meaning in our family.

There have been thousands of COVID casualties in 2020, and every end-of-year column could be overflowing with memories of people we’ve lost to it. This one is about someone who has survived all these months by staying home except for necessary trips to the doctor. Visitors are limited to family, who remain social distanced, and one or two close friends helping out one way or another.

This dear person is my mother-in-law, Eva Unterman, and this is not the first time she’s had to lay low and wait out an enemy determined to attack because of circumstances beyond her control.

We should have had a joyous family and friends celebration in May to mark her 75-year liberation from the Nazis. She and her parents survived homelessness, poverty, concentration camp incarcerations, attempted murder and loss of control over their lives because they were Polish Jews. Eva was further targeted because she was a child. Jewish children were often perished because they represented the future.

Twenty-five years ago, Eva asked her whole family to gather on the 50th anniversary of her liberation from Terezin, the final camp to which she and her parents were sent. At that time, the family (as far as she knew) consisted of she and her husband, Herb, their children, spouses, and grandchildren. It was a total of eight (another grandchild was born a few years later). We assembled in my kitchen, where she told her story.

Our girls were 3 and almost 5, and listened to her talk about being liberated by Russian soldiers, then started walking, sometimes sleeping and eventually stopping, to find a place to live. They did not go back to Poland, but ended up in Germany.

She has been actively telling her story to many groups since the late 1970s. Because she was 6 when Poland was invaded, she belongs to a small group of survivors who were children.

There are numerous survivors’ testimonies and historical accounts leading up to World War II, but one similarity evoked my thoughts about this 75th anniversary. Propaganda, a tactic from Jim Crow America, was successfully adapted by Germany’s Nazi party. Lies and the laws that grew out of them became the bedrock for targeting, removing and killing Jews and others.

If we don’t learn its lessons, history can repeat itself. Because the current White House response was to administer propaganda instead of facing the pandemic head-on with available scientific information and investigation, we have lost more than 300,000 family and friends just in the U.S.

When we read “Romeo and Juliet” in grade school, my professor had an interesting take on why it was so effective: The deaths didn’t have to happen, which made it an intrigue. The addition of “if only,” he said, made it tragic. I don’t argue with people who call the COVID-19 pandemic a tragedy, though it is so much more than that. Simply, it didn’t have to be this destructive.

The president’s propaganda is a barrage of homemade mendacity. I won’t repeat his words, but he nicknamed it after China; he repeated lies that he apparently made up or claimed he’d “heard;” he blamed other people instead of taking responsibility as the top elected government official. This bullying behavior led to political divisions based on misinformation, which led to painful results of illness and death, in addition to loss of income and housing for millions.

Eva gave her life’s story to us, and it was researched and illustrated in a children’s book written by one of her grandchildren. That a child could survive dedicated attempts to erase her from the earth made an impact on kids who knew no such fears, but respected history and the truth.

We’re lucky Eva took this virus seriously from the start, as she no doubt knows a menace when she sees one. I invite you to toast her life today with a heartfelt “L’Chaim!” to one light still shining at the end of this dark year.

Reach Ellen at murphysister04@gmail.com. Find Through Eva’s Eyes at Alibris, where you can buy it from Eva’s family.