2020 was blah. But those with green thumbs know succulents can help ease the pain

A succulent dish from Stacey Hatton’s home. Courtesy photo

I can’t believe the year 2020 is actually about to be over. I’m confident every person in the free world will be collectively relieved to give 2020 a full roundhouse kick between the eyes. You’d better start stretching.

Over the last few weeks, I decided that in order to deal with the mounting stress of homeschooling two teenagers, I should take up a new hobby. I’ve heard finding artsy projects to tackle during the pandemic is relaxing. Since this has proven true for me in the past, I thought I should try a new craft. A medium of epic proportions, worthy of 2020.

In the ’90s, I had finished college when I joined a national touring production of “A Christmas Carol.” I was a singer/actor/dancer with a traveling musical theater company out of Fort Worth, Texas. Those were some of the best days of my life.

We traveled across the Southeast for 6 weeks of each year in a tricked out, double decker bus. The managers wanted to keep the riffraff away from the kid actors on the first floor. I can’t say how many hours of free time I had on the upper level of the bus, but it was close to two months.

It was there where I earned the title of the Queen of Cross Stitch. (Somebody had to wear the crown.) All across the U.S., I toted my canvas tote bag filled with three plastic containers filled with DMC floss and my current project. If I wasn’t working on one project, I’d grab my graph paper from my suitcase under the bus to design something new. This hobby and some after-show beverages helped me manage stage fright just fine.

The 2000s came and I’d retired from performing. I moved back to Kansas City, got married and had some babies. Of course, stress needed to be managed since my darling daughters were opera-singing-level colickers.

The belting gene doesn’t fall far from the tree. I switched my medium of angst from cross stitching to knitting since I was sure my babies would look darling in my pink and lavender creations. I knitted them lopsided baby hats, wonky booties and deformed sweaters. Even though it was fun and relaxing, the constant infant interruptions proved to be detrimental to my art. Knitting wasn’t the craft for me.

I cruised on to crochet next, retiring the knitting needles and joining the league of yarn hookers. While my girls were away at grade school, I now created baby couture with one stick instead of two. I actually was fairly decent with a crochet hook, so I started a little online business on Etsy, pedaling booties and hats. The business, however, turned my stress-releasing hobby into hard work and lost its luster, so I had to shut her down.

Thanks to 2020, the coronavirus and political division of our world, I’m at the apex of life’s anxiety mountain. I needed something new to help me cope. What is something I could fully dive into and calm my nerves with creations of my art and loveliness? Horticulture, of course.

I know this may not initially sound like a calming, artistic hobby, but I must assure you it is. On YouTube, I found someone who often referred to her addiction to succulents. This intrigued me. What was she doing with them? And how can succulents get out of control?

I turned to one of my main sources of factual information: Pinterest, the online app of all things beautiful, helpful and perfect. Pinterest can sedate if used correctly.

As it turns out, succulents are pretty adorable and the YouTuber wasn’t the only one with a succulent problem. There are thousands of Pinteresting pins about these unique desert plants.

Who knew?

I started off with purchasing a couple of small succulent plants that I ordered off of Etsy. It’s a weird place to get plants, but they are beautifully aesthetic and low maintenance. Plus, many small-business owners have fine succulents for sale.

As it turns out, after killing a couple plants by accidental water torture, I discovered I needed to learn the science behind them. I’m actually asking for a succulent encyclopedia so I can learn the multitude of varieties and how to care for them all.

I think the part that’s most addicting about succulents is you can grow them from one gently removed leaf. In fact, you can either order the plants or you can order a handful of assorted leaves from different varieties and grow them at home from scratch. I’m doing both.

You can lay a leaf on top of a cake pan of cactus soil and the roots will grow downward from the cutting. A full new succulent plant will rise from the top of the leaf.

As I walk around all of my new succulent babies, I look for new growth, add water when needed and assess for enough sunlight in our Kansas winter home. I can escape from the chaos of 2020, while imagining more plant designs. And… these babies don’t have colic or talk back to their mother.

Stacey Hatton can be reached in between waterings at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com or on Facebook @NurseMommyLaughs12.