He’d ask naysayers to consider the meaning of ‘socialism’ before pointing fingers

Charles Hammer

After studying my recent column, several readers wrote in to denounce me as a socialist: someone who wants the government to give him free goods and services.

I confessed to those readers in emails that I am indeed a socialist. I get regular Social Security checks, Medicare benefits and — as a U. S. Army veteran — free eyeglasses, hearing aids and more from the Veterans Administration.

“No, no!” one reader shot back. “You worked for those benefits.”

Now I understand. Socialists are guys who get goodies without working for them. Surely that would include President Donald J. Trump and countless corporations, starting at the top with Boeing and its $15 billion in free money from taxpayers, sliding down through General Motors at $7 billion, with a further long list of companies enjoying free taxpayer dollars.

In his book, “The Art of the Deal,” Donald Trump boasted about his first solo project, the Grand Hyatt hotel in New York. For that he got a 40-year tax break on a property that in 1980 cost only $120 million to build.

It has now cost New York City $360 million in forgiven or uncollected taxes. Since then, just from New York, Trump has worked on other projects resulting in at least $885 million in tax breaks, grants and other subsidies. Could this also be (shudder) socialism?

Think of other free government goodies Trump soaked up while paying no federal income taxes for many years, beginning in 2000. Of course, Donald Trump must have done a little work for actual salary, as we all do. But we all don’t get millions in free money showered on our heads.

Socialism?

We pay taxes to keep the nation alive. Streets, libraries, hospitals and airports must be maintained. Students need education from kindergarten, if possible right through college. Some say most kids don’t need college, since most jobs don’t require it. As a poor boy from Tulsa, I learned education enhances life.

Give me college-educated roofers and cops and carpenters and plumbers. For that to happen, Trump and others like him must be forced to pay their taxes.

I’m a bit sore headed at the moment, having just written a check for $3,700 covering local property taxes on our tatty 55-year-old Shawnee home with its scuffed oak floors. Yet I concede that my taxes are vital for city, county, library, schools and more. When big shots don’t pay, the rest of us fill the hole — me personally with some of that $3,700 check.

Look around you as you drive through the metro area. Most major projects are built with what the cities label “tax incentives.” Developers builds something that they — not the public — fully owns. But they don’t pay taxes like everybody else.

Socialism?

Ordinary homeowners pay full local taxes but don’t get giveaways.

When developers spend their own money, that is free enterprise. What Kansas and Missouri politicians call “tax incentives” — that could be called socialism.

President Ronald Reagan was a great storyteller, winning Republican votes with his true tale of a crooked “welfare queen.” That story is often repeated to turn struggling middle class workers against potential allies: poor folks sometimes working for minimum wage.

Seldom do we hear those far truer stories of corporate welfare.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.