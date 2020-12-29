Setting fire to old year with a look back at the most brutal 2020 emails she received

Sherry Kuehl sets fire to some of the comments inspired by here 2020 columns. Courtesy photo

It’s finally here. Come one, come all, as I say goodbye to the dumpster fire that was 2020, by sharing the worst emails I’ve been sent this year about my column.

Most assuredly I love hearing from my readers and I try to always respond to every email. The exception being when the writer curses at me. This will result in a block f-o-r-e-v-e-r.

Looking back, the emails I received at the beginning of the year almost feel quaint. Little did we know that soon we would all have a lot more to fret about than the column I wrote in February regarding all the ire over Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl attire.

In that column I was rolling my eyes over people thinking the world was coming to an end because a stunning 50-year-old woman showed some skin during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The emails were fierce. The consensus was that I was “anti-family” because children saw the half-time show and were exposed to what many emailers called “pornography.” One person even wrote I was “condoning child sex trafficking.”

Say what? Have any of these people been to the local pool or beach in the past 50 years and seen other humans in swimsuits?

Another column that hit a nerve was one I wrote at the beginning of April titled “Covidiots.” This one focused on all of the nitwits who still didn’t think the coronavirus was real or was just a jacked-up flu.

April was still the age of my COVID innocence, because as I wrote that column I thought that certainly by the end of the month everyone would believe that the coronavirus wasn’t the flu. As we all know, that didn’t happen, which still shocks me to my core.

The emails I received were in a word, savage. I felt like every pseudo scientist living in his or her parent’s basement in the greater Kansas City area was after me. My very favorite was the emailer who wrote, “because I was a woman” he didn’t “expect me to understand complex science.”

This loser needs to tell that to Dr. Özlem Türeci. She’s one of the lead scientists behind the BioNTech Pfizer COVID vaccine.

One column that promoted lots of emails was a total surprise. Who would have thought that writing about HBO’s Perry Mason origin story series would trigger readers? In this July column I was upset that HBO had messed with my beloved Perry Mason and turned him into a bum.

The lesson I learned is that these same pseudo scientists that went after me for my COVID column must also be TV critics.

Whoa.

An emailer lambasted me for “thinking I knew enough about story narratives and film theory to even think about offering up my opinion.” He also called me a dumb (insert curse word that rhymes with witch) several times. Yeah, he was a real charmer.

August was a banner month for emails. My voting by mail and campaign volunteer columns had people F bombing me.

My conclusion from digesting all those emails is that people’s reading comprehension is problematic. Lord help me, I got emails accusing me of writing falsehoods about advanced voting (fact check: I never wrote about advanced voting) and being un-American.

It got so bad I just copied and pasted the text of my articles and asked people to read them. Again.

Many blessings to the very nice woman who wrote me back, apologized and then admitted she had only read the headline, not the column.

Which brings up the question: maybe the headlines, which I don’t write, are better than the columns?

Hmm, I don’t know but here’s to a much better 2021 and more emails. Keep them coming. You might be lucky enough to be mentioned this time next year.

