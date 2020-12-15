What’s an old dog to do when the young pup starts teaching the tricks? Learn this one

It was no small feat, but Richard Espinoza finally figured out how to master the art of yo-yo. Columnist

I was in the middle of a busy day when my youngest son strolled in with a yo-yo and started making noises about how it was finally time for a lesson on how to use it.

Busy day or not, I was due a break. And anyway, I figured what the kid was really aiming for wasn’t so much instruction for operating a simple toy, but rather a long-delayed rite of passage. A time comes in a guy’s life when he’s done enough watching the tricks of others who’ve mastered this classic pastime, and he’s ready to wield the thing himself.

So we twisted the string around the axle and went through a demonstration of how the yo-yo is supposed to unravel in a freefall and then, with a jerk, wind itself back into the palm. It’s a lesson we’ve gone through before, without success.

This time, though, there was a crucial change. In addition to the demonstration, we spent a little time going over the mechanics of exactly what the yo-yo was doing in each step, and the basic physics underlying it all.

That approach, all overseen by a patient teacher, did it.

I’m proud to say that not too far into my second half-century, I finally figured out how to work a yo-yo.

Yep, the kid had nailed it some time ago. I’m not sure how he pulled it off, either. I somehow married a woman who isn’t able to work a yo-yo any more than I could, which means the poor boy probably had to teach himself.

So there you have it: Solid proof that you can, indeed, teach an old dog new tricks. Or one old trick, at least.

It was good to be reminded that regardless of how much time has passed, it’s never too late to go back and pick up a skill I let slide by in a misspent youth.

Having kids has been a big help in that regard because, until the yo-yo incident, I’ve usually been on the teaching end of things when one of my sons has come to me about knowledge that needs to be passed from one generation to another. That doesn’t mean I know whatever they’re asking about, but when two of us are standing ignorant, I feel obligated as the senior party to go hunt down the answers.

That’s one of my favorite of the many unexpected gifts of parenthood, that push to keep topping off your own aging brain so you can go fill up a young one.

You want to be ready — or be good at getting ready real quick — when your kid wants to know how to tie a taut-line hitch, why World War I broke out or what, exactly, an archduke is.

It’s compelling enough to overwhelm the sense of shame a guy might have about asking for help on something that he was supposed to learn as a kid, as I realized a few years back when I found myself telling another dad that he was going to have to teach me how to use a compass so I could teach his kid the next day at the Cub Scout meeting.

That deal worked out pretty well. I finally figured out how to use a compass, the kids learned something and I got to look like an expert navigator in front of my older son and his friends.

That bit about looking like an expert is a pretty good motivation to keep catching up on missed knowledge, and I end up improving myself a little bit each time I go learn something new. But now that even my younger boy is starting to take on the role of genuine expert to teach me things I should have learned long ago, I’m going to have to find a different motivation to keep learning.

Maybe I’ll ask the kid to teach me one.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.