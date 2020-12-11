This child off musicians is missing the days when ‘C’ was for ‘cookie’

Stacey Hatton

I am a child of the ’70s. Therefore, I’m, in a way, a child of Jim Henson. Not literally, of course, because if I were the daughter of one of the greatest puppeteers of television, I probably would have name-dropped by now.

Actually, my father (a retired banker and prolific storyteller) is the author of “Birds, Bones and Beetles” and winner of 2020 Kansas Notable Books award. Yay! (Imagine Kermit’s green spindly arms flailing over-head.) Not bad for a banker, Dad.

Back to the Muppets…

More than I care to admit, typically when sitting alone, I toss around a random word in my head, repeating it over and over. If it has a good rhythm, it will last awhile. If I’m able to add a tune to it, then I know it’s a good one, and potentially has the chance of humming in my head for days.

So, the other day, I was thinking of the word “COVID” — and why on earth would anyone be thinking of COVID? For some reason, it became the song in my head for the day. Or as the youngsters say, I had an earworm.

“C” is for COVID

That’s good enough for me.

COVID, COVID, COVID starts with C”

I’m embarrassed to admit it, but Cookie Monster remained in my brain all that day. Now I realize that the COVID virus is nothing to laugh at. It’s more tragic than anyone could have imagined. But that’s not my point.

Why do “Sesame Street” songs from 40 years ago still pop into my head? It’s not that I was thinking of the word and began to crave cookies. That would be too logical.

I’m only guessing .. “ got the music in me. I got the music in me. I got the mu-sic in me…” See? It’s really a quite a nuisance.

I grew up surrounded by music. Like me, my mother loved to sing, she was brilliant at harmonizing and knew every word to the songs she loved. I’m sure by the time I was out of diapers, I could sing any song by the Everly Brothers. My father (before his banking gig) had been the drummer for the Spider and the Crabs. If you used to go dancing around Kansas, this should bring back some fun memories.

My dad had a collection of records (LPs) that was eclectic and marvelous. They ranged from James Brown to Oscar Peterson, Thelonious Monk to Creedence Clearwater Revival. I can still picture him driving the car and tapping his wedding ring on the steering wheel as if it were a snare drum, with my mom adding the “alto” to anyone’s “soprano.” Music was always on and I guess it seeped into my pores.

When we’d go on road trips to Grandma’s house in St. Louis, all of us would be singing showtunes before we left the city limits. We could sing almost the entire score of “Oklahoma!“

Sadly, there isn’t a lot of music in my house now. The kids would rather play video games or watch someone on YouTube sing than sing harmony with me. Maybe that’s why my musical word rumination happens, even in poor taste, like C is for COVID.

Perhaps I should find my dad’s music collection, unplug the computers and force my teen daughters to sing with me. I’ll even take the harmony part. I know it’s only a dream, but… Dre-ee-am, dream, dream, dre-am. Love those Everly Brothers.

Stacey (Warner) Hatton is the proud daughter of Chuck Warner, who in his retirement from drumming and banking, wrote a light-read about his cool grandfather, who discovered a dinosaur. True story. https://kslib.info/1446/2020-Notable-Books