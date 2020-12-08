Due to her late cousin, the Ghost of Artistic Christmas Past, those cards are staying

Thanks to an artistic relative, Denise Snodell is having trouble tossing her old Christmas card collection. Special to The Star

I blame a current holiday problem on my late cousin Mildred. She was a gifted artist who was actually a second cousin and old enough to be my grandmother. I adored her because she was an eternal optimist and the only person I’ve ever known who, on a brief octogenarian whim, tried to roller skate.

It was Mildred who inspired me to save all received Christmas cards every year and forever. Because in the late 1970s, she got on a kick where she cut up and glued beautiful holiday greetings onto Styrofoam balls of varying sizes. Then I think she shellacked these planetary mosaics with a sepia glaze. Whatever magic she applied to these transformed images, they were beautiful.

And when I say Mildred was an artist, I mean this in the classic sense. She studied art at Barnard College in New York, she taught the subject, and exhibited and sold her paintings. When I was a college student, she joined my family on a trip to France. It was then I noticed her “camera” was a sketchbook. Somewhere in Nice she asked me to hold still when she caught me gazing out an elongated hotel window. That’s how she captured images.

What I’m saying is Mildred’s Christmas card orbs were not your sweet aunt’s craft room fare. As I said, they were one-of-a-kind and gorgeous. Visionary, even.

This is why all these years I’ve been saving every single Hallmark/American Greetings/Papyrus that has landed in my mailbox. At the end of every holiday season, I stack and stuff these cards in a Ziploc labeled with the year of receipt. Then I dutifully toss the Ziplocs into one of those red and green Rubbermaid storage tubs you always see prominently displayed in Target on Dec. 26. I do this for Mildred.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I’ve always had her voice in my head, begging me to save the cards for a future art project. Maybe I can replicate Mildred’s glory, I tell myself, or perhaps create some cool mixed-media project on a giant canvas.

There’s one problem, though: I’m not an artist. I am a person with a back-breaking plastic vault of cards from Christmases past. And a husband who is gently encouraging me to recycle these greetings, but in a most instant, unartful manner. We must purge and organize our bursting basement storage room.

This year especially — the quiet year of no holiday parties — seems like the perfect time to go through my tomb of old hellos and good wishes for past futures. The tub o’ cards is at the foot of my home office desk, taunting me to DO SOMETHING. Which, logically, would be to sort each bundle and save just a few special notes or beautiful images. Then, in a bold, practical move, I would regretfully throw the bulk of my collection into the rolling bin of infinite arrow triangles.

But I’d have to be careful. I don’t want anything precious to be turned into something ordinary. Imagine an embossed Hallmark Tannenbaum reborn as a Bounty paper towel. This makes me shudder like Ebenezer at the end of Act 2. I know, for instance, somewhere in that plastic container is my late Uncle Bill’s handwriting with his annual quote of an old Scottish toast “Lang may yer lum reek.” Translation: Long may your chimney smoke. What a sweet, cozy way to wish one a long life, perhaps jammed with too many greeting cards.

Then there’s that other Scottish phrase we’ll all hear or sing this season: Auld Lang Syne. Meaning old long since, or old times past. My heavy collection of cards, thanks to dear Mildred, is a paper trail to just that. Maybe I’m not ready to part with any of this. More Rubbermaid tubs will be on sale soon enough.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com