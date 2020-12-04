Once the worst is over, guess what? COVID survivor notes anyone can be ‘long-hauler’

A few pieces of essential “equipment” for a COVID long-hauler. Special to The Olathe News

Like everyone, I’m sick of this pandemic. I’m tired of wearing a mask and having my glasses fog up. I’m irritated with having my former life stripped away. I’m fed up with typing the word “pandemic” and auto correct trying to turn it to “epidemic.” I’m also worried for more loss of life around the world, medical staff burnout, the economy, our education system… all of it.

My hazy nightmare started in March. I ran out for a quick errand, and unbeknownst to me, I returned a changed person. I can’t even remember what I was purchasing that trip, but I’m certain it was not worth what was to come. As I was exiting a big-name hardware store, an tall man and his friend were walking close behind me. To avoid sneezing on his friend, he turned toward me, and produced a full-out uncovered sneeze which rained over my head like one of those big rainfall shower heads.

This was a week before the mask mandates began, so that tall, unmasked stranger will have to be forgiven for his error.

A few days later, I had COVID-19. The Beast. And Mr. Tall-Drink -of-Grossness was to thank. Fortunately, I was one of the lucky ones. I survived. I only had a bronchitis-like/flu-feeling/hibernating version that lasted two weeks. I managed care at home in isolation with over-the-counter-drugs, a couple of my old asthma inhalers, and an unending supply of Gatorade.

I know I’m sick of hearing about the coronavirus. In fact, you might silence any mention of it. But before you do that, you need to hear what the media hasn’t broached too much. This is the most important health announcement, you might get.

I understand here are people who just don’t care anymore and want to live their life without a mask. I totally feel for people who let mask wearing become political. I get that some folks are faithful servants of their Lord and know He will protect them. And there are people who think herd immunity, some fresh air and a dose of sunshine is all they need to keep the Beast away.

But before you walk out your door, please read this. The media is starting to report on it. To the people who contract and survive COVID: that doesn’t mean you’re done. What doctors and researchers are finding is the immune system doesn’t stop attacking after the main sickness goes away.

It’s not over. I repeat. It’s. Not. Over. Even if you catch it but didn’t have any symptoms or maybe a few, you are at high risk of becoming a COVID long-hauler. The majority of people who contract the virus won’t die, but could experience this for however long. I’m going on 8 months.

What this virus has done to thousands of survivors like me, is create a slew of medical conditions or ailments that may or may not resolve. The rotten part is that since the post-COVID long haulers are the guinea pigs of this global science project, no one in the medical field definitively knows what to do.

There is actually a support system for this group of long haulers, or Long-COVID or Post-COVID folks online at the website of Survivor Corps. There isn’t even a name for the condition yet. The group says they are “one of the largest and fastest growing grassroots movements” for survivors of the virus.

They have a highly active Facebook account where people educate themselves on varying symptoms, interact with others who understand what they’re dealing with, or just get support or tips for their suffering or passed away family and friends.

Here are a few of the most common symptoms the survivors are experiencing. A very recent study was published by Indiana Medical Center, based on the symptoms of this group of 1,600:

▪ Extreme Fatigue/Exhaustion

▪ Shortness of Breath

▪ Difficulty concentrating or “brain fog”

▪ Memory problems

▪ Confusion

▪ Persistent chest pressure or pain

▪ Nerve pain in hands and feet

▪ Major hair loss

▪ Heart palpitations

▪ Depression

Yesterday I was just doing stuff around the house, nothing taxing; but after I blew dry my hair, I had to lie down. I had to take breaks during the brushing of my teeth because my hands were so weak. And most nights I have nerve pain in my heels so bad that I can barely walk without holding onto furniture. I was perfectly fine in February.

With a battery of tests and labs, my fabulous doctor’s tentative plan will hopefully find me some relief. But it’s all a guessing game for the medical world.

Post-COVID Care Centers are starting up around the country, so survivors can go to one place to see all of the specialists needed. Most of these centers are on the East Coast and in bigger cities that were early on hit hard by the virus. A frequently updated list of Post-COVID Care Centers is at https://www.survivorcorps.com/pccc. Many of the states are making these changes to meet the increasing need. Kansas City is in need of a center like this too. Hint, hint.

Stacey Hatton now needs to pass out on the couch again, but she can be reached at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.