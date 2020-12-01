We’ve learned the lesson: Let’s move through this holiday season with grace and love

Take a bit of peace from little touches of beauty this holiday season. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Novembers are epic exercises in gratitude, with daily reflections on all of my blessings. By Thanksgiving, my brain is primed with positivity and I’m brimming with joy, and throwing myself headlong into the holidays with overly ambitious plans to close out the year celebrating in grand fashion with those I love.

Indeed, in the raging dumpster fire that is 2020, I have found many reasons to be grateful. The key word here is “found,” as I had to search hard for some of them. For instance, even though my husband was laid off, we can still (so far) pay our bills. We haven’t had any major health issues since we lost our health insurance, and ACA open enrollment starts soon. We were gifted an unseasonably warm and beautiful day to gather in a shelter house for a very small, makeshift funeral for my dad. My kids are doing pretty well with remote school.

But that type of gratitude doesn’t really make us feel jolly, and gosh darn it, December’s supposed to be jolly.

What I needed to do was listen to my own advice: the tidbits of wisdom I’ve tried to impart to my kids while coaching them through this craziness. I had to remind myself that the blessings of 2020 are more easily found when looking at the experience through its teachable moments: the lessons and knowledge we’ve acquired.

Art is necessary. Appreciate it. Create it. Give it time and attention, and let it heal you.

If you mess up, sometimes it’s better to start over.

There’s probably a different way to accomplish what you want to do. Be flexible.

The kids are learning and the future will be bright. Ask them questions, hear their perspectives, marvel at their ideas.

A self-contained hobby is a blessing. We should all have something that gives us pleasure and makes us feel like ourselves, even if we’re all by ourselves.

Go outside. The sunlight will do you good.

Don’t wait. Try the new thing. Start the hobby. There’s no time like right now.

Wait. Just long enough to make sure you’re not acting on impulse.

Show up — with a note or a phone call. Your friends will notice when you take that extra few moments to be there for them.

Your surroundings matter. Put something that makes you smile in the empty corner. Paint the walls. Make your happy space.

Do something with your time. Make sure you won’t look back and wish you’d spent your time more wisely.

Wear your good socks. They do no good in the drawers. If you wear them out, the store will let you buy more.

Go to the water. Find a dock or a shore and watch the ripples.

Talk to your neighbors.

Talk to those you love on the phone.

The holiday season and winter beyond will bring challenges. But we have some practice now, and we’ve all learned some lessons. Now is the time to draw on those lessons and use whatever tools we’ve acquired to move through the season with meaning.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.