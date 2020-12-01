Against savage Republican behavior, Democrats must fight back

The November election was one for the books. Associated Press

It’s awkward for politicians when they accidentally tell the truth. That’s what Kansas State Senator Susan Wagle did in a recent talk with a Wichita conservative group.

She said Republicans must retain a supermajority in the legislature so they can jigger the congressional map and defeat Democratic Congresswoman Sharice Davids in the third district, mostly Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

“I guarantee you, we can draw four Republican congressional maps,” Wagle said. “But we can’t do it unless we have a two-thirds majority in the state Senate and the House.”

Across the border in Missouri a good-government group got a Constitutional amendment passed last year that would have stopped gerrymandering of that legislature. Republicans then submitted a confusingly worded reversal of the good-government idea and passed the re-gerrymander measure in the Nov. 3 election. As with Susan Wagle, it’s ever onward with Republican suppression and distortion of the vote.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told us that undocumented Mexican immigrants (scared witless of the Immigration and Naturalization Service) were swarming past our election judges to vote for Democrats. Given authority to stop them, he arrested almost nobody yet frightened thousands of legal voters away from the polls. Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has canceled more than 1.4 million voter registrations since 2012, heavily focused on black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Let’s not forget the Republican grab of an overwhelming U.S. Supreme Court majority by denying Barack Obama his choice of a justice while whizzing through a Republican judge quick enough perhaps to rule on Donald Trump’s own electoral loss.

They are all crooks, Democrats and Republicans alike, says a good friend of mine.

They all cheat. But for 30 years now Republicans have been far more ruthless, far more vicious at that game.

How should Democrats fight back? They have a decent chance if they win two Senate seats from Georgia, up for a run-off vote on Jan. 5. This would leave the U. S. Senate vote tied. Given the weird behavior lately of their party and a losing president barricaded in the White House, it’s even possible that some Republican senators might defect. With the Presidency, the House and Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie, Democrats could do wonders.

So President Joe Biden should appoint four new justices to the Supreme Court, which otherwise will block all effort at reform. It’s seldom done but perfectly legal under the Constitution. For the same reason — making government possible in America — Democratic senators should vote to eliminate the filibuster, which requires not a majority of 51 votes in the Senate but a supermajority of 60 to pass any legislation.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Filibustering is fine for Republicans, who do not much want to govern anyhow. As former President Ronald Reagan said, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” They do make an exception when passing huge military budgets, plus tax cuts and other goodies mainly for the rich.

Trump trumpeted his desire to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. With four years in office and two with full congressional dominance, Republicans never even got the bill written. As for building promised federal infrastructure, roads and bridges and schools that would employ millions, forget it. Tax cuts and fighter jets for $122 million apiece, that’s what Republicans give us.

What about the electoral college, which in the last 20 years gave the presidency once possibly, and once certainly, to Republican losers of the popular vote?

Every state, of course, has two senators, thus at least two presidential electors plus more in a number equal to their House members. That means Republican Wyoming’s 579,000 residents carry as much electoral weight in their senators as Democratic California’s 39 million.

So the new Congress should admit the District of Columbia and also Puerto Rico — home of 3.2 million American citizens — as states of the Union. That would give them first-time voting delegations in Congress.

I don’t want Democrats to fight dirty, for instance, by blocking Republican voter access to the polls. I just want Democrats, at last, to fight back.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.