Johnson County residents receiving tax statements in their mailboxes

This holiday season, nature lovers are encouraged to think of the needs of the Ernie Miller Nature Center.

This year’s property tax burden is becoming clear to Johnson County residents, who have been receiving tax statements in their mailboxes. Half the amount must be paid Dec. 21.

On Nov. 20, Johnson County began mailing 207,814 real estate and 17,428 personal property tax statements to residents. The statements provide a comparison between this year’s taxes and last year’s for the various taxing jurisdictions.

If taxes are paid by a mortgage company, the statement says that it is not a tax bill. Because of COVID-19 health concerns, the county encourages others to pay online or by mail. For details, go to jocogov.org and click on the Property Taxes icon.

Upgrades at Shawnee Mission Park

The Johnson County parks system is making improvements at Shawnee Mission Park, which is in the Shawnee/Lenexa area at 7900 Renner Road:

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Restrooms are coming to the popular off-leash area, where dogs can run free. The new building will contain four individual restrooms. The project should be finished and landscaped by next spring, although the restrooms could go into service earlier.

▪ Three aging picnic shelters are being replaced on the north shore of Shawnee Mission Park Lake. Each will accommodate eight to 10 picnic tables and will be accessible to people with disabilities. Park officials hope they will be available for rental by May 1.

Walk-ins canceled at tax center

If you have tax questions, don’t plan on walking into one of the state’s Taxpayer Assistance Centers. Johnson County officials say that because of COVID-19, an appointment is now required.

For an appointment in Johnson County, contact the Overland Park office at 913-942-3150.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

The Overland Park office is at the Rosana Square Shopping Center, 7600 W. 119th St., Suite A. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays.

New name for Spring Hill Park

The former Melvin Murry Park, in the Woodland Ridge area at 20705 Barker Road in Spring Hill, is now known as Legacy Park.

The Spring Hill City Council approved the change on Nov. 12. Longtime Spring Hill Fire Chief Melvin Murry, who died in 2014, is the namesake of the dog park in the city’s new Veterans Park at 20201 Veterans Lane.

Officials will continue to pursue ways to recognize exemplary citizens of Spring Hill at the 16-acre Legacy Park. Also planned are walking trails, a parking area, landscaping and other improvements.

Northeast JoCo chamber awards

The Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce honored three organizations and one individual in November during a virtual ceremony:

<bullet>Lulu’s Boutique, a Mission consignment shop that also sells creations by artists, was named Small Business of the Year.

<bullet>The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is the Corporate Business of the Year. The district has had to revamp many programs during the pandemic while welcoming more visitors than usual to its parks.

<bullet>The Growing Futures Early Education Center in Overland Park, which provides Early Head Start and Head Start services to low-income children and their families, won in the non-profit category.

<bullet>Angelo Zuniga, of Pinnacle Employer Services, was honored for his work on behalf of the chamber, which serves Fairway, Merriam, Mission, Mission Hills, Mission Woods, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Roeland Park, Westwood and Westwood Hills.

Two cities choose park and rec directors

Two of Johnson County’s largest cities, Overland Park and Lenexa, have hired new parks and recreation directors in recent weeks.

With Gary Ristow retiring, Lenexa chose Logan Wagler, deputy director for parks and recreation since 2013, to lead the department effective Nov. 30. Wagler has been with Lenexa for 12 years and previously worked for Leawood and Blue Valley Recreation.

A member of Gov. Laura Kelly’s State of Kansas Sports and Recreation Task Force, he was among the professionals offering recommendations for reopening Kansas park facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overland Park looked outside the Kansas City area to fill its top parks and rec post.

Jermel Stevenson started Oct. 5 as director of parks and recreation after holding the same title in Corpus Christi, Texas. He previously worked in the Texas communities of Garland and Rowlett.

Stevenson has experience in all facets of the profession, in jobs ranging from lifeguard, maintenance worker and camp supervisor to high-level administrative posts. He is an accreditation consultant for the National Recreation and Park Association and has been an adjunct professor in parks and recreation management for Maryland-based Frostburg State University.

Stevenson replaces Greg Ruether and Tony Cosby, who led two park-related departments that have now merged. Both retired late last year, and Bryan Toben was the interim director of parks and recreation before Stevenson arrived.

Toys needed for foster kids

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a local agency is in dire need of toys for children in foster care who might wonder if Santa will find them this year.

“Some of the businesses that have helped …. in the past are not in a position to collect this year and some have even closed,” CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Johnson & Wyandotte counties said in a news release.

The organization, which speaks up for children who are in the court system because of abuse and neglect, will collect toys at a drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. .Dec. 3 outside its headquarters at 6950 Squibb Road in Mission. A masked Santa will hand out candy canes to people inside the vehicles.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to donate online at casajwc.org .

St. James student athlete honored

Harry Spencer, from St. James Academy in Lenexa, is one of roughly 100 exemplary student athletes nationwide being recognized as Semper Fidelis All-Americans by the U.S. Marine Corps.

They are chosen for their athletic prowess, academic success and having the Marine Corps values of honor, courage and commitment. Spencer is involved in football, wrestling and golf.

Each winner was invited to salute a mentor to be part of the recognition program. Spencer chose Matt Joshi, a social studies teacher and coach at St. James.

Are animals on your gift list?

The Johnson County Park and Recreation District is urging residents to remember the wildlife at the Ernie Miller Nature Center during the holiday season.

The center in Olathe needs items like brown and green duct tape; various sizes of clear critter totes/pet keepers boxes with lids; bags of reptile bedding; gift certificates to LifeTime Pets, Price Chopper, Walmart or Petland; pinewood shavings; unscented non-clumping cat litter; equine pine pellets; bleach; bags of safflower or black oil sunflower seeds (no seed mixes, please); suet cakes, and rolls of 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch sisal rope.

Call 913-826-2800 for more information.