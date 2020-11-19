‘If only in my dreams…’ You still have time to switch to an intimate Thanksgiving

Thumbs up for a three sweet potato Thanksgiving. Special to The Star

Very soon, I’m setting a table for the three people currently living in my household. That’s it. Three. And we’re cool with it.

For us, Thanksgiving dinner was a no-brainer. My husband and our youngest son, who has been temporarily in our bubble, will be my only holiday companions. They’re both science-y medical dudes, so we’re naturally following the obvious protocols. This dovetails beautifully with my cautious disposition.

We’ll miss the usual suspects we gather with in normal times. Through the years, the head count has ranged from over a dozen folks to nearly two dozen. But this time our intimate gobble-gobble-bubble is OK.

No, it’s better than OK. The point is to have more Thanksgivings. I hope folks reading this are doing the same by not suddenly mixing households indoors. For those still on the fence and about to mingle with others who do not share your mailing address, you have just a little time to back out and be creative. Do it now. Back out.

A Facebook friend of mine, who is a local medical doctor, recently shared a Jim Rohn quote to address the dangers of family gatherings this holiday season: “We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.”

Discipline is key here, and remember, there are many ways to skin a yam.

Here’s what we’ve decided to do: I’m making extra sweet potato casseroles and dressing. The rest of our gang will prepare duplicates of other traditional dishes. Our firstborn will then circle I-435 for contactless drop-offs and pickups between three households. By dinner time we’ll all have a full meal. Instead of passing the gravy, we’ll be passing the Zoom screen.

But what about those of you who have made face-to-face mingling plans for this long weekend, yet rightfully feel uneasy? It’s gut season. Listen to yours. You might not have time for the exact food swap logistics I described above, but if you want to cancel at the 11th hour, you can do it. Bold turkey.

Maybe you’re the one who was stuck preparing most of the food? Find some aluminum pans, split the dishes and offer a doorstep pickup. In-person potluck style plans with others? Again, split the dishes and consider staying home. Other scenarios? There still might be delicious, traditional ready-to-go items at your grocery store.

If you or your prospective guests are traveling for hours to be at one destination together, a food swap might not be possible. But a last-minute U-turn/cancellation and a “one-for-the-books cheeseburger Thanksgiving” can be your epic family story for years to come.

Go ahead and hurt some feelings. If people care about you, they will forgive you. Or more appropriately, they will thank you. Your gang should eventually understand your reversal was about protecting all involved. And the community at large. For those of you hopelessly stuck in a risky situation, I am sorry. Please push the masks and research what you can do mitigation-wise.

I think traditions are cherished even more if we find ourselves occasionally breaking them. This is the year to reflect upon what’s important, and to plan for sweeter times.

Maybe I’m preaching to the choir here, but I figure if at this last minute I can sway even one person away from a potential holiday virus exchange, it’s worth being a windbag. (A masked one.)

Remember, having to miss the normal, the expected, is what sparked that beautiful World War II era song, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” It’s that last line about celebrating together I hope many of us will be living now: “If only in my dreams…”

And may they all come true next year.

Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com