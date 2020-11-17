Facebook is an ‘open window.’ So here’s a lesson in civility about screaming in public

An open window like this one is not an invitation to scream our personal opinions to the world. Courtesy photo

Since the election is over, will we begin exercising some rudimentary courtesy or fake congeniality?

Right about now, I would even settle for “sorority rush nice.” That’s when you make a non-committal nod and hold off on any elaborate eye-rolling at something inane a person said until you’re in the privacy of a bathroom stall in your dorm.

In the election aftermath, I’ve heard a lot about how we as a country need to return to civility. That as a nation we must focus on healing the divides. I’m literally praying that this happens but I’m not optimistic.

Honestly, that makes me sad and also I’m a little ashamed of myself for not being more positive. I’m wondering if that makes me part of the problem because I’m not forging ahead with hope and good cheer that this is going to happen.

I fear we’re now all living in a closed window world, except all of our windows are open, all of the time. Yes, I know that doesn’t make any sense, so let me explain.

When the weather’s nice, I open the windows in my home. This can be a problem, especially when my family is used to having all the windows closed. When the windows are closed you get used to screaming things like: “What idiot left the freaking milk out again?” Or my personal favorite: “Am I the only person who lives here with the (insert word not suitable print here) fine motor skills to unload a dishwasher?”

Now, bellowing those things with all the windows closed is one thing, because those outbursts are confined to family members who, in my case, have earned my fury. Yelling those things with the windows open so the neighbors and every dog walker in a two-block radius can hear them is not so great.

My hypothesis is that people have taken their private rantings and now feel no shame in shouting them out their metaphorical open windows. I also believe a lot of people don’t want to close their windows because they have come to enjoy the sound of their own voice way too much, most especially when other like-minded voices echo back at them.

Social media is the mothership for the open-window groupies. For some people it has become their hobby to not only aggressively express their feelings, but to also comment with almost euphoric glee on the posts of people they disagree with.

I have never understood this as a pastime. To me it’s like going to a family reunion and then arguing politics with some third cousin on our mother’s side you barely know. Just why? It’s not like you’re going to change their mind. Why waste your time engaging with someone you believe is a profound idiot.

Immediately after the election, I saw many people announcing they were deleting all of their social media and heading over to Parler — a newer platform that has been attracting some high-profile conservatives.

My thinking is some people may be getting a Parler account but they sure aren’t leaving traditional social media. Why? Because they would miss arguing on Facebook and Twitter.

If I was doing a Thanksgiving gratitude list, coming in at a solid number 9 would be that I’m grateful I have too much going on in my life to spend time bickering on social media.

Just imagine the possibilities if more of us closed our windows and didn’t feel the need to shout our every thought out into the universe. It would not only get quieter but it would also leave space for some self-reflection. Something I think this country is begging for.

