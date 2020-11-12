Love the autumn? For many kids, it’s just time to plot a festive blowout

A scene from a Christmas past in Stacey Hatton’s home. Courtesy photo

I love November. The vision of lawns and sidewalks collecting bright red, yellow and orange leaves. My favorite streets are lined with maple trees stopping every passerby, as they take in the splendorous autumn hues. The cool crisp air surprises everyone stepping out of the warm home.

I love taking time to relax and cherish these moments every year. But it’s the second week of November, and already Christmas knocks on my door.

I shouldn’t be surprised by this. The annual Christmas parade of over-purchasing typically shows itself about 1.3 minutes after the trick-or-treaters have passed out from their sugar binge. The sappy holiday reruns start, the social media ads beg, the abrupt slam of cinnamon awakens your sniffer, and my daughter pleads, “When are Christmas decorations going to be up this year?”

Introducing my teen daughter, who is angling for a break from schoolwork. If you’re wondering why my child is contemplating decorations and how that ties to her winter break, let me explain the mind of a young, complex dreamer.

When my two daughters were toddlers, I often read aloud Laura Numeroff’s funny and poignant picture book, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” I related to her mousey masterpiece because the little boy reminded me of me – someone who likes to help others. It can be a lovely thing to be a kind Samaritan; but to an attention-deficit disordered parent, I was interrupted with requests every few minutes. To assume I rarely got anything completed is an understatement.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Now what was I talking about? Ah, yes…Christmas decor leading to winter vacation.

After a few leading questions, I discovered my daughter wanted to make sure we were going to be putting up Christmas-a-plenty. Since we’ve been in living in a COVID world, my family often hears me discussing all the events canceled due to the pandemic. My daughter needed to hear from the chief reindeer’s mouth that Christmas was going as planned for her time to relax.

Instead of doing homework, I’m pretty sure she was dreaming about when she wouldn’t have to be doing homework. So, while picturing her surroundings during this extreme time of leisure, in her mind she painted our house “Pottery Barn catalog perfect.” Not that my house ever looks like a catalog. It’s more like that same catalog being chewed up and spit out by a leaf blower lovingly across my home, with extra accents of kitschy red and green.

I agree that enjoying a mug of peppermint hot cocoa by the fire with a plethora of old and new decorations is lovely; but I’m not ready for it. It’s a lot of work getting that kind of over-the-top décor ready.

Plus, I have 3 million things to do before I get started on that. So, I pacified my daughter with a kindhearted, “Yes, we are doing a spectacular Christmas this year, but not at this time. Now, go finish your homework. I’ve got four-metric tons of laundry to do and that pumpkin bread isn’t going to bake itself.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Just when I thought I had a quiet moment to myself to get caught up on work, I heard my husband and other daughter running toward me.

“The dog! Mom, come look what the dog did!” Dang. The “mouse” now wants a glass of milk, straw and napkin.” Trying to hide, I told my family I was busy writing, but when your white goldendoodle enters the room with dark brown socks and her head looks like she grew a thick brown full beard and mustache, you switch gears and clean the mud off the dog.

Maybe I need to learn to hide better.

Stacey Hatton is a distracted lover of all things autumn, but feel free to interrupt her any time at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.