The secret to controlling this speedy pup? Smile and say ‘cheese’

The science author and cartoonist Randall Munroe got some space in The New York Times back in January to mull over a fascinating question: What would be the best way to redesign human legs so we could run as fast as possible? Add more of them, he concluded.

Munroe used to work on robots for NASA, and he lived up to his science background by citing a study in the Journal of Applied Physiology to explain the logic.

I looked up the journal article, and then I quickly switched back to the Times. With mathematical formulas peppering a dozen pages of rigorous research on one hand and whimsical stick figures breaking up friendly writing on the other, it was much easier to just take Munroe’s word that four legs are faster than two.

I could have just asked my dog. The fact that nobody in the family can catch Jack when he doesn’t want to be caught brought him to that same truth a long time ago.

Jack’s human family had to show him that we’re in control somehow, though. Order must be kept.

So, facing the fact that we couldn’t outrun him, we had to figure out a way to outwit him. And how hard could that be? Jack’s a clever dog, but we have room for plenty more brain in our heads than he does in his.

The solution that we hit on was to turn Jack’s biggest vice back on him. A DNA test we ordered said he’s a mix of a few breeds, but I’d classify him as 100% chowhound. He’s a world-class beggar when there’s food on the table, and the food that pulls out all his stops is cheese. That made it simple.

Now when Jack notices that someone forgot to close the gate, it’s no big deal. He zooms to freedom on a blur of four legs and we simply stroll out on two and shout, “Jack, do you want some cheese?”

Moments later, he’s back on the right side of the breached barrier.

Coming back when we say “cheese” is the most reliable trick in Jack’s repertoire.

He’s hit or miss on his others, and if he notices an actual treat waiting in your hand, more often than not he’ll cover all his bases, responding to, say, “sit” with a frenzied floor routine of sit, lie down, up, shake and high-five to guarantee he doesn’t miss whichever one it is that’s going to move the morsel from your hand to his mouth.

This is all to say that we’re obviously not the best dog trainers, but with that “come home for cheese” trick, I figured we were doing well enough.

And then I noticed something fishy.

Jack would see a chance to escape, and he’d bolt as usual — but then he might stop only a few yards past the open gate. He’d stand there barely out of reach and wait to be bribed with cheese.

I suspected he didn’t even particularly want to be in the forbidden front yard.

Yesterday, he proved it. Someone left the gate open and Jack shot past it and around a corner of the house. My youngest son ran to the kitchen for a slice of cheese, but it took him a while to find the package at the back of the fridge. Before he did, Jack came trotting up the back steps and looked expectantly back and forth from my son to me until my son held out a slice of cheese.

He wolfed it down and then loped to the sofa, satisfied, ignoring the door that still stood open to illicit freedom.

Just like that, the humbling truth was revealed. We’d never trained Jack on the cheese trick. It was the dog who’d trained the trainers so well that we didn’t even realize he had us running to get cheese on command.

Not only is four legs faster than two, evidently a smaller noggin can give you a run for your money.

