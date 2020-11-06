After saying goodbye to that first family house, can you truly go home again?

When her old house went back on the market, Denise Snodell and her husband couldn’t resist peeking during an open house. AP

The last time I stepped out of our first home, I had a baby on one hip and a toddler on the other. I found it odd I wanted to somehow formally say goodbye to something inanimate. Everything was such a rush that moving day 23 years ago. Movers, babies, old keys, new keys, last-minute boxes of important items.

And how do you hug a house, anyway?

As I’m wired, I second-guessed that move for months and years after. Why did l leave that sweet brick and stone gingerbread dream? The place where my husband and I gleefully carried our newborns across the threshold two calendar years in a row. Where we somewhat successfully coped with a leaky basement, a tricky staircase, a questionable circuit breaker, low water pressure, and other homeowner 101 puzzles. A place where we learned to overlook warts and focus on the charming.

So what if the shoebox single garage barely fit one small car and one basic lawn mower? Who needs kitchen counter space, anyway? A wacky floorplan with closets and a shower the size of phone booths? Who cares? Plus, we rationalized, battling a damp basement builds character. Remember the overall charming, we convinced ourselves.

Once our youngest arrived, I talked myself out of that charmer with a fraction more energy than I used to talk myself into it. The frantic swirl of new motherhood to two active boys played a role, I’m sure. (Where do we store the double stroller? Is that lead paint? Two highchairs can’t fit in this afterthought of a kitchen. Their bedrooms are too far from ours!)

We wound up 30 minutes away in a house that has, in retrospect, served us well and still does. But as I said, even a couple of years after that move I had bouts of regret that finally slipped away to acceptance and sweet memories. I thought I’d never walk through that rounded-on-top Tudor door again.

Until several weeks ago.

By freaky chance, I discovered a listing for our “Charming English Cottage.” (That’s how it was marketed to us over two decades ago.) On top of that, the Realtor had scheduled an open house. We had fleeting thoughts like, maybe this is an ideal empty-nester place. Nah, but maybe? Then we just thought this was a rare opportunity to merely look. So we did, even with a little reluctance.

To our delight, not much had changed. Even the switch plates we installed were still there. We approved of one wall expansion in the kitchen, which I consider more of a gentle tweak than a blowout because there was still no good spot to roll out cookie dough and own a toaster at the same time. What a stubborn but solid house.

Still, I walked around with such fondness. Across the same creaking floors where our oldest took his first steps. I realized then I even loved the love/hate relationship I had with that place. We made it work. We became parents there. We left in a rush.

As we drove away from our little time travel episode, we wondered. If X, Y and Z would be more aligned at the moment, could we live there again, as empty-nesters? Could our smallest car squeeze into that garage? Which one of us would be scraping ice off our other vehicle? Could I give up owning a toaster? And would the narrow, tricky staircase get trickier if our older knees gave out?

It was a privilege to call that place home, it really was. Any roof over one’s head is a blessing. At the moment, our current house continues to suit us. Why shake things up? I already know what that’s like. The temptation is there, though. Simmering in a small prewar kitchen.

But no. Not now.

Maybe one day our cottage will pop on the market again, and maybe then we’ll be ready to be charmed.

