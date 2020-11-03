When a parent dies of COVID-19, grief is accompanied by an unexpected anger

Emily Parnell and her loving dad, Charles L. Brown Jr., who died Oct. 18, 2020 of COVID-19. Courtesy photo

I never expected it to be easy to lose a parent. What I did not anticipate was the complicated jumble of emotion that accompanies losing my dad to COVID-19 after being unable to be with him for eight months. The grief is there, of course. I loved my dad, and he was always so present, loving and an endless source of comfort.

So to not be there to comfort him during his final months ... hours ... moments, seems a special kind of cruelty. The confusion that accompanied his dementia undoubtedly made it especially hard for him to find peace. We watched him decline from afar. A few times, we got to see him for a few minutes from outside, or through a window, or on a tiny phone screen, but we could not hug him, hold his hand or just be with him to provide any real comfort.

But this particular brand of grief is compounded by the callousness of so many, acting as though the casualties of this virus lack true value.

I’m saddened when friends spread dangerous claims based on pseudo-science, using baffling “statistics” riddled with breached logic and non sequiturs. And they do it all in defense of pretending this virus is not lethal so their kids can play sports.

And then there are family members praising a priest who claimed more restrictions to control the virus are really just efforts to prevent people from going to church.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s hard to describe the tangle of emotions bogging me down. Grief weighted with anger, and not the stage-of-grief type. A fully formed, stand-alone anger. Disappointment that people I thought were good and decent are exhibiting selfishness and entitlement that seem anything but good or decent. Dread and horror, that as we head into an even darker season, where many more will die, people are unwilling to make sacrifices to save others.

How can it be that my dad, who was always there by my side when I needed him, who gave so generously of his time, died without his family there for him?

Where is the justice when a man who modeled personal responsibility, compassion, and a high level of attention to safety, dies because a large swath of society has refused to come together to stop a lethal virus?

Why have people emotionally detached from the hundreds of thousands of people who have died, and the thousands more dying weekly?

What I do know is that I’m not alone. I’m in a group of people who have lost loved loved ones to COVID-19, and the hurt, outrage and abandonment are felt by many who have lost to this monster. They feel desperation to warn others, and betrayal by supposed support networks that have turned a blind eye. Some are outraged at the recklessness and coverups of their churches. We’re insulted and hurt by the insistence that COVID is “no big deal.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

We’re losing faith in country, neighbors and even close friends.

The grief that’s taken root, and is now spreading throughout this country is a dark one. Too many are dying before their time, and they’re dying alone. And way too many people don’t seem to care about that.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com.