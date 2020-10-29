If you want to make a difference in this election, stay away from the third-party vote

This year, you have to make up your mind about the candidates and earn that sticker. Star file photo

What is it with the word third? I’m not talking about the third word of something, but the actual word. Have you noticed it’s the Debbie Downer of numbers?

I don’t get the same sense of doom with the words first or second, but over the years, the word third leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

For example, no one wants to be the third wheel in any relationship. The fourth wheel has no stigma, but don’t you dare be the third. That’s just bad form.

In most competitions, coming in third place is not something to brag about, unless you are allergic to gold and silver, then perhaps you’d be excited to wear the bronze medal. Finally, there’s the Third Reich. The worst of the thirds.

Recently, I’ve been contemplating how the United States will cast their presidential ballots on Nov. 3. Ack! There it is again… the third. Most voters in our country are desperately hoping for their preferred delegate to win, but I’m sure there are a handful who are still undecided. I’m losing sleep over these voters considering to vote for the third party. This really confuses and scares me.

I know there are some voters who truly believe in the third party to rule our country. That’s fine. I’m not talking about them, but if a registered Republican or Democrat decides they cannot find it in their hearts to vote for either candidate, is that choice acceptable? Aren’t they just throwing away their vote?

I can’t see how it’s any different than not voting at all. Furthermore, should they be allowed to wear the “I Voted” sticker in public?

I guess if the “leaning-toward-the-third-party-voter” feels like protesting against what they think is a ballot of bad choices, that might seem like a good alternative. But this election is too important. If the world was not in such chaos, then by all means, a few tickets tossed away would not be a big deal. But as far as I can tell, this 2020 presidential vote means everything to both sides.

I believe every voter’s opinion is valid and should be respected, therefore they should be granted the right to vote as they please. But please: The divisiveness in our country is dangerous. Even people who don’t pay attention to government and politics know this. When you don’t vote for either of the two main parties, all it does is give your opposite party an advantage.

If you’re eating at a restaurant, and you’re offered the choice of french fries or macaroni and cheese for your one side dish, you shouldn’t order the pickled beets. It’s not how it works.

In the end, it’s each voter’s right to cast their ballot as they choose, but I hope everyone who hasn’t voted yet will stop and consider these questions:

Which delegate could make a bigger difference in your life, or that of your family?

Who do you trust the most with the welfare of America?

Or, if you still can’t figure it out, who is the lesser of two evils? Who will harm your family and country the most?

I’d love to make the decision for you, but it’s your choice. But please remember, voting for the third party shouldn’t be used as an easy way out. It’s not a default choice. It also shouldn’t be used for protesting the quality of the other candidates.

Every one of those votes will take away a vote from the Republicans or Democrats. Are you willing to have your vote not count? In this election, you need to earn your sticker.

Stacey Hatton has given her 2 cents and has officially done as much as she can for this 2020 election. She can be found at laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.