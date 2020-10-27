He lived a beautiful life. Her father-in-law taught rich but essential life lessons

Dr. Firmin Snodell Courtesy photo

My husband just lost his dear father. Any time a loved one passes away is difficult, but we had the added roadblocks of this pandemic to weigh down our hearts even more. We were unable to celebrate this remarkable man in the most normal, expected ways.

Yet I can almost hear my father-in-law’s soothing voice say, “That’s OK.”

As a physician, he devoted his life to saving lives. So there was no question he would have approved of the safe, intimate graveside service we held in his honor. I imagined him grinning from above, giving his enthusiastic two thumbs up gesture as we gathered on the gently sloping hillside that cold, gray morning. We did the right thing.

But because of these circumstances there was an extra loss. Others in our extended family and community did not have the chance to pray together, to hear his children’s sweet eulogies, or to share memories and stories at the normal events we all along assumed would happen only if this year had not been this year.

So please know these things about Firmin Snodell. He embraced hard work from the beginning. As a youth, he helped his father deliver this very paper when it had both morning and evening editions. He would wake up long before the sunrise every day of the year, year after year, to toss papers in all kinds of weather, and then he’d go to school. After the bell rang, he’d do it again.

Somehow, a demanding schedule sandwiching his chalkboard lessons did not hamper Firmin’s thirst for knowledge. He always wanted to be a doctor. After honorably serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, he thrived at Rockhurst College and continued on to the University of Kansas Medical school. A lifelong learner and member of the American Medical Association, he continued to attend professional educational meetings beyond his retirement at the age of 82.

In the early mix of professional rigor, Firmin met and married the love of his life, Antoinette. What a lucky man to find such a smart, beautiful, supportive woman. By the time he was a resident at St. Mary’s Group in St. Louis, their two toddler sons were along for the ride. That journey continued with a cardiology fellowship back at the University of Kansas, and then a beautiful daughter to round out the busy family.

The Kansas City area was blessed to have Firmin here practicing medicine. He was a gentle soul who put his patients at ease with a ready smile and a positive disposition. He was genuinely curious about every person he met. He wanted to understand as well as to heal others. His daughter mentioned at the graveside service how so many people in the community have approached her with stories about how he saved their lives or a relative’s life.

My husband worked with his dad for 20 years and can back up these stories. Otherwise, we wouldn’t know, because among so many other admirable traits, Firmin was modest and low key.

Any person cannot truly know the entirety of another person’s life, but my dear father-in-law taught us the important stuff by example.

And they were all simple things. Have strong faith. Make education a priority for yourself and your children. Exercise every day if you can. Travel. Read for learning and read for your imagination.

If you’re out jogging, always stop to pet a tail-wagging dog. Be joyful. Go to petting zoos and feed little goats. Love music. Dance. Bake delicious rolls and cherry rings. Go fishing with your children and grandchildren. Laugh, and laugh some more. Hold babies at every opportunity. Manage your time so you can spend as much of it as possible with your family. Show up. Always show up.

Firmin lived a full, beautiful life. We gave him a quiet goodbye, but the lessons he left for us could not be louder.

