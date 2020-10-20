As a child, he dealt with ingredients on hand. These days, kids are a bit more picky

Don’t worry, kids, there’s still a little milk left. Special to The Star

Growing up in my family’s house, a kid had to be careful when he asked for a glass of milk.

We almost always had the same sort of carton of milk that all my friends had in their refrigerators at home — the kind that came from the clean case at the back of the grocery store, pasteurized, homogenized and standardized. But sometimes there was a much more rustic option.

We always had some type of farm animal or another living in the backyard, and if it was the wrong kind, one of my chores might be squatting down and milking the beast.

It wasn’t so bad when we had a cow. The year of the goat, though, was another story.

All of the adults who were poured a glass of what my brother and I milked from that goat raved about the flavor, but to me it just tasted different. Different is weird to a kid, and weird is bad.

But even that wasn’t as bad to me as the only serving of “milk” I was every truly sorry I’d asked for. I got it when I complained one morning that there was nothing in the fridge to pour over my cereal.

I don’t know whether my complaints tugged at my mom’s heart so hard that she racked her brain for a way to make her son happy or if it annoyed her to the point where she was determined to make me as miserable as I was making her. Either way, I stand in awe of what she did next.

Mom took a bag of flour out of the cupboard, mixed a little into a glass of water, and poured the slightly thickened liquid into my bowl. It was as good as milk, she announced.

If there’s anything that will leave you wishing you were eating a bowl of plain dry cereal, it’s eating a bowl of cereal soggy with water.

But I rolled with it because (a) it’s risky to balk when a straight-faced parent does something that desperately crazy, and (b) we were tough back then.

Friends, I’m sad to say we’ve gotten softer: My bloodline has, at least.

This became apparent last weekend when my teenager was getting ready to make the sausage gravy that he’d been tweaking to perfection over the past couple years.

His recipe called for flour, and we were clean out. No problem, I told him. Cornstarch is a fine substitute and we had plenty of that.

The boy wouldn’t budge. When it became clear that he would cook something else before allowing a substitute to corrupt his precious recipe, I broke down and drove to the store for a bag of flour.

As the family sat down to eat his biscuits and gravy, I told him the story of the homemade “milk” and explained that his failure to roll with a simple recipe substitute was proof that his generation just isn’t as tough as mine.

A few days later, my Aunt Alice passed away. She was no end of fun, and I’ll always remember her hearty laugh filling up a room full of noisy family.

Something else I’ll always remember is a detail I heard about the house she grew up in: The floor was just the hard earth that someone had raised walls and roof over. That stands out to me because my oldest memory of Aunt Alice is that the home where she and Uncle Felix raised their kids had the cleanest, most elegant rooms I’d ever seen.

Now I realize that to their daughter and sons, my own generation of the bloodline, those rooms were simply a standard home — just like the big, comfortable house that my brother and I grew up in — and I question whether any of our generation of the family would have been tough enough to roll with little Alice’s dirt-floor house and its outdoor privy.

And it occurs to me that even though it feels wrong, maybe I ought to cut my kids more slack.

It’s not entirely a bad thing for life to get easier as the generations pass. And I’ll wager that my family’s not the only one that’s never been as tough as it used to be.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.