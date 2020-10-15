A common housefly got its 2 minutes of fame on national TV, inspiring needed laughs

A common housefly during the vice presidential debate was a welcome distraction at the Hatton household. Courtesy photo

I’ve hit the wall. Maxed out. I’m done with everything and everyone.

Know anyone who sounds like this? A friend, a family member, perhaps you? I wouldn’t be surprised since extreme negativity is flooding the world on television, social media and around the water cooler, and I don’t even own a water cooler.

But last Wednesday evening, the gray clouds parted for a brief glimpse of happiness. It was a tiny ray of hope — and for the first time in months, I experienced true joy — the kind that produced one of my belly laughs, accompanied by wheezing and tears. During the 2020 vice presidential debate, an all-American house fly landed on the head of Vice President Mike Pence, and remained there for what seemed like forever.

Now before people get all upset about the winged critter resting on his beautifully coiffed, white-haired landing pad, I must clearly say this is not a hate-on-one-political party story. After careful reflection, I’m fairly certain I would have been just as mesmerized by the fly if it were on the other candidate.

My thoughts at the time: What a shame for him. I bet his wife is sitting in that audience shaking her head and flicking her neck, trying to give him some sort of sign. I wonder if he can feel that little guy? Shake it off, Sir! Shake it off!

The big laughs didn’t start immediately. At first, I was irritated with the fly because someone in our house, who will remain unnamed, keeps leaving the back door open to bring in fresh air. Where’s the screen, you ask? The puppy ate it, but that’s a different story. Nevertheless, our house is becoming a breeding ground for flies. So, it was only natural for me to think the fly on the TV was one of ours — that is, until we paused the TV and the fly didn’t move.

I said to my husband from across the room: “Do you see that fly on his head? What a shame. I think it’s stuck in his hairspray. It seems to have moved in.”

Next my husband quietly grabbed our fly swatter, which lately is always around, and posed near the screen, pretending to perform an insect dissection. Then my laughter really started. Oh, how cathartic a big laugh can be.

“We’d better check social media. I bet this fly is going viral.” And sure enough, it was.

The humorists on all media platforms took Mr. Pence’s fly and flew with it. I couldn’t get enough of the creativity and humor people had been suppressing for so many months. It’s like when you stuff the slinky-like clown doll into the jack-in-the-box, and after numerous turns of the crank, all the suppressed energy and fun pop out in full force. Facebook and Twitter were all abuzz for the rest of that night.

Soon a California TV news reporter posted on Twitter, the fly had 2 minutes, and 3 seconds of airtime so the flood of jokes broke out and the one-upping began. So many jokes, so many memes. Several anonymous people made Twitter accounts for the fly, and within minutes one of them had over 20K followers and the account became verified.

There was also talk that the fly was Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg reincarnated, and getting the last word.

According to CNN Business online, “A Truth Over Flies” Biden-Harris 2020 fly swatter sold out fast. A Halloween costume containing a white wig with the famous fly perched came out after that night, and VP Pence Bobbleheads are for sale, complete with a fly and swatter.

Etsy owners took advantage of the moment, too, selling T-shirts, mugs, pins, stickers, toys and facemasks aplenty. Jay Diggs Music, produced a COVID-19-isolation-sized budget video and song, titled “Fly on You.”

That fly-by-night insect got more attention than the debate.

I’m aware this fad is short-lived; but for that evening, it cheered me up. I’m not going to feel guilty for that either. I’m thankful those two minutes took me back to the old pre-pandemic days, when it was OK to hang out with others and enjoy life. That one instant removed me from the painful divisiveness of our great country that continues to grow.

I know not every reader will agree with me on what’s funny, but that’s OK. That’s the beautiful part of human nature and humor. Each person sees life differently.

When the 2020s famous fly’s two minutes of fame was over, it flew away, never to be noticed again. Unless, it flies through my open back door. Then that bugger won’t stand a chance.

Stacey Hatton is wishing for another belly-laugh before the end of the year, and can be reached at www.laughingwithkids@yahoo.com.