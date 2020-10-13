What do a piggy bank and Silly Putty have to do with life? Let her show and tell

A broken piggy bank taught Denise Snodell a life lesson. File illustration

Grade school show-and-tell assignments have been around for a long time. How long? I participated way back in kindergarten, which is some cruel arithmetic.

On that note, here are 1 + 1 traumatic show-and-tell experiences worth sharing. Both reinforce the well-worn book, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”

For my very first stand up gig, at the tender age of 5, I brought my ceramic piggy bank to school. I loved it because it was a gift from my grandma.

The main thing I remember about the hollow little guy was its sweet hand-painted face and dazzling rhinestone eyeballs. I also recall whispering to this little fiduciary friend that we were going to school together. Just the way kids talk to dolls and action figures. Piggy was my sparkly buddy for a nervous day.

I assume the presentation went as well as it could for a shy little girl. That moment is filed away and unreachable. It’s the aftermath I’ll never forget.

At the end of the day, my class queued up in the hallway for the school bus line. My ceramic friend was in a shopping bag. Some situation made me plunk down the bag on the asbestos floor tiles.

I heard a clunk. I knew. I knew at that moment I broke the bank. The sound was too loud. I feared the shattered reality awaiting me if I dared to look in the bag. I didn’t check until I got home because crying on the bus would have called attention to my mistake. That was my first real lesson in fragility and physics. And also, a reminder to heed my mother’s wise warnings to “be careful.”

Another show-and-tell experience the following year was worse, even though I brought the one thing that could never break: Silly Putty.

I can’t recollect my live monologue, but I’m certain I demonstrated the extra cool thing about Silly Putty: it could lift ink directly off newspaper comic strips. I always marveled at how you could press the stuff on Charlie Brown’s head, get his exact image on the putty, and then stretch it to distort facial expressions. Hilarious! This, my friends, was the first Photoshop app ever. But in 3-D!

It would have been a glorious day for me, but a classmate, let’s call her Marsha McKlepto, approached me at indoor recess. She asked if she could play with my Silly Putty for a while. She gave off a vibe and I didn’t want to loan it to her. But she was uncomfortably persistent, and I was a softie.

At the end of the school day, Marsha told me, “Sorry, I accidentally flushed your Silly Putty down the toilet.” She skipped away. Just like that.

I believed her story at the time. I was sad because I rarely asked my parents to buy me toys. Marsha didn’t offer to replace the putty, and I didn’t have the wherewithal to bring this situation to the teacher’s attention.

For a long, long time I actually wondered how Miss McKlepto managed to flush Silly Putty down the toilet. Why would she bring it there? The forensics never added up. Eventually I concluded she likely lied and took the toy home in her lunchbox. Marsha never showed remorse. I learned to stay away from her.

More importantly, I learned why it took me a long time to understand the likely pilfering and Marsha’s clear lack of empathy. Sometimes you can’t fathom the mean or deceptive things people do because you don’t have that same cruelty within you. It’s an important life lesson — especially during an election year.

To quote Maya Angelou: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

