Nature lesson: It’s nice when kids learn but sweet when they still need parents a bit

My 12-year-old son and I were huddled over a gasping crappie one evening last week, me trying to get him to hand over the fish so I could pull the hook out of its mouth and the boy demanding my needle nose pliers so he could do it himself.

I was trying to teach him the crucial “release” part of catch-and-release fishing and we didn’t have much time to argue before there wouldn’t be anything other than a lifeless floater to put back into the pond. So after a short back-and-forth I gave in and let the boy take the pliers.

I know how to handle a kid who thinks he already knows everything about something new, but there on the muddy bank, my son threw me a curveball.

He freely admitted that he didn’t know how to pull a barbed hook from a fish. That’s why he wanted the pliers: so he could figure it out.

“If you don’t do the work yourself, there’s no point in doing it at all,” he insisted.

His reasoning had some holes, but his motivation was sound. Pulling the hook was the most important job that needed doing just then — especially for the crappie — and the boy wanted the pride of knowing that he’d been up to it.

It wasn’t a particularly difficult job, and he managed it quickly enough to drop the living fish back into its own world and look on with satisfaction as it swam away.

A few days later, when a valve started leaking on a refrigerator water line that I’d been fiddling with, I understood a little of that pride.

Standing in the kitchen with a small but steady trickle of water splashing onto the floor, I had a decision to make. On the one hand, I don’t know much about plumbing. On the other, I’m very cheap.

It would have been an easy decision, parsimony beating ignorance in most of these internal battles of mine, if I hadn’t made the mistake of announcing to my family that the job was probably something I could tackle myself. That “probably” sparked enough doubt from everyone else in the house that I was forced to call a plumber.

And then the woman who took my call reminded me how much a plumber charges just to come take a look. I admit it’s money well deserved for all the skill a good plumber brings to a job, but hiring one for this small repair felt like paying a mechanic to change a flat tire.

Instead, I shut off water to the whole house and removed the valve from the water line. It came apart a little differently than I thought it would. But after a quick trip to the hardware store and moment’s work with a pair of pliers, the whole thing went back together looking just like the original set-up, minus the leak.

My son’s reasoning about work doesn’t exactly hold water. Replacing the valve was a job absolutely worth doing regardless of whether I did it myself or called in someone with more skill, but I got some satisfaction out of seeing it through on my own — double when you factor in my family’s doubt.

And anyway, I do dimly recall how good it feels for a kid to prove he doesn’t need an adult’s help.

But even at the wise age of 12, the kid still needs a more experienced hand sometimes.

The day after that fishing trip, he closed his door at bedtime and immediately hollered for help catching a big cricket that was jumping around his room. Scooping up the insect, I was his hero again for a bit.

The kid knows a lot for his age and that crappie can confirm that he’s teaching himself more every day. But what he can’t understand yet is that it feels almost as good to be the adult whose helping hand is still of some use as is does to be the kid who hardly needs that hand anymore.

