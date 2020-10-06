Worried about social media? Tackling technology puts you in the driver’s seat

A lesson for those posting on social media: Be kind and respectful.

You’ve probably watched, or at least heard about the popular documentary, “The Social Dilemma.” Everyone’s abuzz about it, with many positively reeling at the revelation that they’ve been manipulated by technology. From the purposefully additive nature of the news feed to the idea that each social media user’s attention is a product, up for sale to advertisers, people feel used.

Apps like to get to know you intimately, and they aim to please — to be your one and only. They gather targeting data from online discussions and search data. They know what stores and events you visit, and they even listen in on your conversations.

The more the app knows about you, the more it can be there for you. Your newsfeed is like a thoughtful suitor who knows your favorite flowers, or an excellent waiter who already knows your order. It knows what you liked in the past, and it gives you more.

In terms of advertising, I think this is a good thing. I work in the marketing world, and I know how to leverage social media targeting in order to reach prospective customers. It’s a cost-effective and measurable way to reach the right people.

But the documentary also exposed a great, two-fold flaw. The first part of this flaw is that artificial intelligence worked hard to please us, but did nothing to vet what it served. Quickly, people figured out that they could declare any lie as fact, and some wrote up elaborate false narratives. Facebook didn’t care, the platform just wanted to serve mounds of content and keep their readers happy.

The second part of the problem was that the users just kept gobbling up the false information, meaning they saw more and more of it. Then they shared the lies, either not understanding, or eventually not caring that it was either misleading, manipulative or flat out false. Misinformation gained traction in social groups, creating tight, well-fed echo chambers of misinformation.

Great damage has been done. Pseudoscience has taken hold, and people don’t know how to distinguish truth from lies. While lawmakers and social media companies are looking for solutions to the circulation of misinformation, there are simple steps you can take to teach your newsfeed to serve you content that will make you better. Here are a few ways I’ve done this on my own feed:

▪ Join interest groups. I’m part of several interest groups, such as gardening, boating, cooking, art and more. My newsfeed is full of photos of flowers and sailboats, recipes, advice for glazing pottery and writing tips. Just use the Facebook search bar and type in your interest, (i.e., “gardening groups”) and ask to join.

▪ Follow uplifting pages. “The Greater Good Science Center” and “For Good’s Sake” are examples of pages dedicated to helping people get the best out of life.

▪ Go cuckoo for fact checks. Follow fact-checking organizations, such as Politifact and FactChecker.org. Be sure to fact check your fact checkers, though, and make sure they’re reputable.

▪ Take a fact checking class. The Poynter Institute offers free media literacy classes for seniors, Gen Z, and first-time voters. They’ll teach you how to spot a fishy story, and how to find out if it’s true or false.

▪ Customize your friend feed. Use Facebook’s feed settings to follow friends who share information you know is good for you. You can unfollow or “snooze” them for a while, which will not unfriend them, it will simply not show their posts in your feed.

I’m as addicted to Facebook as anyone. But like my precious morning coffee, I’m unapologetic about it. It helps me maintain connections and provides entertainment. But I also have to be responsible, realizing that my choices affect what I see. Garbage clicked equals more garbage, and healthy choices make for a healthy experience.

