Must we Yelp ourselves this holiday season?

Did you point out a beautiful sunset to a friend? Count that as an accomplishment.

A scroll through Twitter last week alerted me to monumental calendar awareness. Somehow I failed to realize this decade I’ve been dog-paddling through is almost history.

A random person in the sphere asked other “randos” like me what we have accomplished these past 10 years. What a strange way to get tapped on the shoulder about the sneaky passage of time. Even stranger, it seems this question has become a simmering social media meme:

“What have you accomplished this past decade?”

Are we being asked to Yelp ourselves now? And really, who wants a look back when there are potatoes to mash and Secret Santa panic attacks to be had?

Some might think discussing this “accomplishments” question could be safe conversation territory, especially since we’re about to find ourselves in mixed company. “Please pass the gravy Uncle Fred, and do tell us, what have you accomplished since 2010?”

I think nudging people to evaluate their last 10 years, especially in terms of accomplishments, is a bit intrusive. Plans and goals are important, but life can derail or delay our dreams. I don’t care for bucket lists, and I especially recoil at the idea of rummaging through pails of seasons past.

Sometimes our trophy culture fails to account for the hardships — big or incremental — foisted upon so many of us. Health challenges, grief, financial struggles, systemic unfairness and all kinds of mishaps are out there.

Not only that, in day-to-day life, so many folks land in realities where accolades and glory are invisible to the outside world, especially for those in support roles like caregivers or stay-at-home parents or any person struggling to keep themselves or others safe and nurtured.

So as a nod to anyone who is behind-the-scenes, or who feels overlooked in any way, if you did one of these things the past 10 years, consider yourself accomplished:

Did you get out of bed even though it felt like your blanket, bones or emotions were made of cinderblocks?

Did you stop in your tracks to inhale a flower? Or gasp at a pretty sunrise? Did you point out a glowing sunset to a child?

Did you call a faraway friend or relative, even when you could have used a call as well?

Did you pause to study a painting? Listen to a new song? Sing one yourself, even badly? Did you read books or articles or poems?

Did you teach a teen how to drive safely? Did you bake something? Make something? Did you stand by the fridge and squirt whipped cream directly into your mouth? Did you make another person laugh?

Did you help a toddler blow her nose? Did you put a Band-Aid on a tearful child?

Perhaps you made a dog smile, or a cat purr. Or you resisted blasting your horn when another driver was slow to notice a green light.

Did you grab a frightened person’s hand? Hold open a door? Did you fail at anything big or small? The point is you tried, you tried.

Did you dance at a wedding even though your back was aching? Did you watch a mindless movie just to be in the same room with a dear one?

Did you look up at the stars on a clear night? How about a full moon or a meteor shower? How many did you catch? Or how many will you, soon?

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, when we’re reminded to evaluate our “brands” or personal victories, perhaps we can try to remember so much in life cannot be measured. The little things are enormous. We’re all trying to survive. To heck with spotlighting “accomplishments.”

Maybe soon, trophies will be so last decade.

Reach Denise Snodell at stripmalltree@gmail.com or on Twitter @DeniseSnodell