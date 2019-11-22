A little time travel back to the start of a budding career

Susan Vollenweider’s latest selfie.

Please step into my time machine, won’t you? We’re headed back to 2009 and visiting a stay-at-home mom who just sent her last child off to kindergarten. After her celebratory brunch wore off, she said, “Now what?” She had been putting off this conversation for a while, but it was time for a heart-to-heart ... with herself.

Simply put: The life change staring her in the face in 2009 was daunting. The career she left 13 years earlier to stay home with the kids had been outdated and her marketable skills list was really short.

Some people think best through exercise or talking things out; she thought best at a keyboard, so she began her own blog. It was the heyday of the Mommy Blogger and, damn, she had fun. Was it possible to turn this into a paying job?

She came up with a plan: Write regularly scheduled, amateur essays on a large website, become a featured blogger on that site, make the leap to professional writer and, then, world domination.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

No one was more surprised than she when the plan (mostly) worked. Within months she stood in front of a blank wall in her house and snapped a selfie to use as a featured blogger; within a year she stood at her mailbox and cried when she got her first paycheck for something she wrote.

She had always considered herself a writer, but making this leap proved that others considered her one, too. She scratched “world domination” off the list and replaced it with an equally ambitious plan to have a book published.

Because life tends to bundle changes, the very same month she began to call herself a professional writer, a friend asked her to co-host a women’s history podcast. “We’ll call it The History Chicks,” her friend said. “Just us drinking coffee or wine and telling the stories of historical women.”

So what if she had gotten a D in AP history in high school? AP history was about wars and treaties and memorizing dates, but this history was about people. She loved people.

For the next nine years she kept pinching herself that this was her life; she thrived.

I thrived. You’ve figured out this is me, right? During those years, my two older kids went from grade school to college, one’s graduating this spring.

The kid who entered kindergarten in 2009? He’s a high school freshman. For nine years of family life, of social life, a slice of my life went into this space. I got to talk about my failures, successes and lessons learned; I got to whine about being a non-sporty mom with very sporty kids.

When I sat down to write each column during those nine years, I did it with pride and care like it was the last one I would ever write.

And now it is.

I’m not hanging up my keyboard, I’m just saying good-bye to this special space.

Thank you to Jennifer Brown who had this column before me and gave me a heads-up that she was leaving, to the now-darkened but then fabulous Mom2Mom KC website that gave me my first blogging gig. A grateful hug to all my gentle editors at The Star who corrected my “creative punctuation.”

The biggest thank you to you, the reader, who has had this one-sided conversation with me. One of my friends once told me, “You put emotions into words.” If you gave me a nod of someone who relates, cringed because something happened to me and not to you, smiled, laughed, or cried — thank you.

Ten years ago, I stood in front of a blank wall in my house and took a selfie to run with my blogs on Mom2Mom. That photo still runs in the paper. Today I stood in front of that same wall and took another selfie to say, “I’ll miss you, but we’ll meet again.”

xo,

Susan

Susan is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to her co-host the women’s history podcasts, The History Chicks and The Recappery or read more of her writing, visit thehistorychicks.com or susanvollenweider.com.