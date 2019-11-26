It’s time for Thanksgiving to take back the spotlight

Can nothing be left alone? A Thanksgiving poinsettia is the color of a sweet potato casserole that appears to have gone bad, further desecrated by glitter. Special to The Star

What happened to Thanksgiving? I feel like it’s become the fruitcake of holidays. Sure, it’s a day everybody acknowledges and celebrates but it’s not something many are passionate about.

It seems like more and more Thanksgiving has become a roadblock to Dec. 25. An event to mark off your to do list, to get through, even endure, so you can go back to celebrating the holiday Thanksgiving interrupted: Christmas.

I’ve seen this slowly happening for the last decade, and then about two years ago it seems that Thanksgiving got a real kick to the curb. It used to be that someone putting up a Christmas tree right after Halloween was considered eccentric. Now it’s not out of the norm.

Years ago I surrendered my angst about Christmas decorations going up in retail establishments in October but I never thought homes would be all ho, ho, ho’d right after the last Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup had been handed out for trick-or-treat.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Even the Hallmark Channel known, for its very traditional take on the holidays, has abandoned any sense of turkey day decorum. This year for the first time in their almost 20 year history the channel went 24/7 on Christmas movies starting on Oct. 25. Et tu Hallmark, et tu?

I’m telling you it’s the equivalent of getting Santa Claus’ blessing to go full Christmas before you even shop for a Halloween costume. It’s shocking to me and I think very rude to Thanksgiving.

It’s like Christmas is the disco ball of holidays and Thanksgiving is a 20-watt lightbulb sitting all alone in the middle school cafeteria.

This makes me sad and has emboldened me to start a movement. I’m going to call “I’m With Thanksgiving.” People should rise up and support this day of reflection, gratitude and gluttony because Thanksgiving needs its spotlight back!

And I mean real spotlight, not some half-hearted effort to give the holiday a shout out. (Thanksgiving poinsettia, I’m talking to you.)

If you haven’t seen the Thanksgiving themed poinsettia at your grocery store, let me educate you on this insult to floral, fauna and good taste.

The plant is either the color of a sweet potato casserole that appears to have gone bad or, worse, watered down gravy made with a powder mix that would send your great grandmother spinning in her grave. It’s desecrated even further with chunks of gold glitter.

I don’t know whose idea this was but it needs to go down as one of the worst floral trends ever, surpassing even those gigantic Texas homecoming mums. In fact I might start another movement called “Free the Poinsettia” because just like Thanksgiving, this plant deserves so much better.

Can anyone please tell me why we have forsaken Thanksgiving? To me it doesn’t make sense because Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday.

It’s a judgment free zone to stuff yourself senseless, and just like a good piece of chocolate pecan pie it needs to be savored not overlooked and rushed through as a prelude to Black Friday sales.

Tomorrow I urge all of you to help me take Thanksgiving back to its glory days. Really dig in and enjoy the holiday. Surrender Santa and focus on the turkey. Relish those mashed potatoes with real butter and form an intimate relationship with the only true stuffing: cornbread.

You’ll know when you’ve achieved Thanksgiving nirvana. It’s when the waistband of your pants has gotten uncomfortably tight and yet, like a true champion, you power through another piece of pie. A day like this should be heralded, not given a poinsettia so unattractive it has the power to turn you right off your mom’s green bean casserole.

Reach Sherry Kuehl at snarkyinthesuburbs@gmail.com, on Facebook at Snarky in the Suburbs, on Twitter at @snarkynsuburbs on Instagram @snarky.in.the.suburbs, and snarkyinthesuburbs.com.