Once upon a time, he remembered why you have to keep storytelling alive

The boy on the left was in for a disappointment when he asked for his favorite campfire story. Special to The Star

Have you ever heard of Old Tar Pockets?

As the masterful storyteller Shutta Crum has it in her book, “Who Took My Hairy Toe?”, Old Tar Pockets was a thief who learned too late that one piece of loot in his final heist belonged to a monster that would carry him off to moan in useless remorse for all eternity.

As yours truly last related it to a circle of rapt little kids around a campfire, on the other hand, he was just some guy who lifted potatoes from a neighbor’s garden and cooked himself a bland dinner at home.

Those of you who’ve studied dramatic structure may recognize that Crum’s version is more thrilling.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Shoot, even the little ones around the campfire could tell. And Crum’s version is the way I’d been meaning to go with the story when I told it to my son’s Cub Scout pack on the fall family campout a few weeks back.

With a flub that bad, I had to consider whether my storytelling days were behind me.

Old Tar Pocket’s final adventure got off to a great start that night, my shadow creeping behind me while I paced a wide circle around the fire to look into each small face. It was coming to life as I mimed all the best action, starting with the thief stuffing a pilfered clump of warm tar into a pocket and then stealing vegetables from a neighbor’s garden.

The problem was, I got so into the telling that I had the old man safely back in his cabin before I realized that I’d never had him swipe the only important item.

Who took my hairy toe? Nobody, Mr. Monster, the dumb storyteller left it right there in the garden where you buried it.

It would have been bad enough just considering that I’ve told the story over and over without a hitch since I saw how reliably it mesmerizes kids on my older son’s first scout campout seven years ago.

The stakes were a lot higher on this night.

This time it was my younger son who’d asked for the story — not on his first campout, where I’d have plenty of other chances to get it right, but on his final campout as a Cub Scout before he moved up to Scouts BSA with his big brother.

I looked over at him when I realized my blunder and saw his firelit eyes wide open and a huge grin on his face. He couldn’t wait to watch me squirm out of the trap I’d worked myself into.

It was clumsy, but I’m happy to report that Old Tar Pockets remembered to go back out and dig until he found a hairy, clawed toe that he obligingly shoved into his pocket full of warm tar, and that, unable to free himself of the toe when the monster came looking for it, he was carried off to his thief’s reward.

More happily, my son called for an encore story.

This time the kids heard about all the creepy ways a long-departed relative kept returning the magic ring I was always losing. It’s one of Neil Gaiman’s short stories and so good that every time I tell it, at least one kid asks if it’s true, which always lets me turn them on to some of Gaiman’s books.

My storytelling chops all warmed up by Old Tar Pockets, I got the ring tale down just right.

Later I crawled into my sleeping bag wondering how to keep in practice on campfire stories now that I usually camp with my older son’s troop, where the kids themselves are in charge of any entertainment.

Look around at a circle of faces in the dark trying to work out whether Old Tar Pockets’ monster really does still roam the surrounding hills or if rings do hold magic, and you’ll see that old-fashioned storytelling is worth keeping alive.

There are groups around town that help with that, and with my campfire story days probably behind me now, it may be time to look into them.

In the meantime, those older scouts who organize their own campfire entertainment still need adults to drive them to their outings. Let’s see if Old Tar Pockets can pull their attention off their phones. He has a chance, if he remembers to swipe that hairy toe this time.

Richard Espinoza is a former editor of the Johnson County Neighborhood News. You can reach him at respinozakc@yahoo.com. And follow him on Twitter at @respinozakc.