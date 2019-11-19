Could we bridge the great political divide with compassion?

The issue of health care divides many people. © Royalty-Free/CORBIS

The United States is a very angry place right now. We’ve turned into politically divided, selectively informed finger-pointing zealots. We’re not-so-friendly competitors where the rivalry has gone beyond the game and permeated emotions. Conversation is hard, and even when both sides try, it seems no conclusions can be reached.

An unscalable wall, constructed of a particular blend of life views, has separated us into Capulets and Montagues, in an endless feud of will and spite, and it’s harming the innocent.

The political divide hasn’t always been so contentious. At least, not among us Plebes who could barely muster the interest to pay attention. I once vaguely considered myself a Republican, primarily because my parents said they were, and I assumed that represented my views.

The gray area has since faded. I no longer feel any association at all with the party for which I voted, not based on policy, but on intrinsic values dictated by our conscience.

I recently found myself in a conversation where the opposing viewpoints flowed freely and respectfully. In a monumental display of patience and tolerance from all parties, we debated the subject of universal healthcare. Each of us brought arguments based on personal experience and observations of the world around us. We heard each other, but it became clear that certain divides could not be crossed, separated by opposing core values.

The private healthcare advocates shared certain traits, while those who favored socialized medicine shared others.

Private: Survival of the fittest makes everyone stronger.

Socialized: Without support, many will fail.

Private: I don’t want my money going toward helping people who don’t take care of themselves. Only those who deserve to be helped should get help.

Socialized: I’d be happy to help fund a system that ensured everyone could get the help they need. It’s not my job to judge.

Private: An obese woman was putting sugar in her soda. I don’t want her getting my money.

Socialized: That poor woman sounds like she needs intervention. What kind of help does she need and where could she get it?

Private: I take care of myself and pay my own medical bills.

Socialized: Life is more fragile than you realize, medical care is extraordinarily expensive, and nobody is invincible, regardless of their personal habits.

I listened, and I tried to find common ground. But the other side’s arguments felt so angry and punitive toward anyone who did not meet their personal qualifications to be “deserving” of health care.

The conversation softened when it turned to my daughter. They conceded that no child should be without healthcare. Yet they couldn’t seem to bridge to acknowledging that a strictly capitalist society thrives at the sacrifice of those with bad luck. Unlucky for the poverty they were born into, the genetic disease they inherited, the employer whose business folded, the bus that they happened to fall in front of, the education they never received.

We want healing and harmony, but a new understanding of fundamental differences between us has created a great divide.

Emily Parnell lives in Overland Park and can be reached at emily@emilyjparnell.com