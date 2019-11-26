Old-time notions of discipline give way to gentle approach

This Dialectical Behavioral Therapy consulting team helps hundreds of patients at Bert Nash Mental Health Center in Lawrence.

“Stop crying, or I’ll give you something to cry about!”

So said Nanny, our children’s elderly caretaker some 50 years ago. My daughter, Amy Nan Hammer, recalls that command as the precise opposite of the talk therapy she practices at Bert Nash Mental Health Center in Lawrence.

“When a child cries, say something like, ‘You look sad. If somebody had hit me like that, I would feel sad too.’ You should validate the emotion. Validation, we all need it.”

Nearly everyone has heard of Freudian psychoanalysis, that fabled talk therapy practiced famously by the analyst of a gangster on “The Sopranos.” But more than a century after it was developed, psychoanalysis has faded, beset by doubts about its high cost and lack of an evidence base.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

That is not true of the little-known method Amy and other master’s-degree social workers at Bert Nash employ: Dialectical Behavioral Therapy.

Researchers at the University of Washington and elsewhere tracked hundreds of patients at high risk of suicide who attended weekly DBT sessions. Compared with similar patients who had different expert treatments, those on DBT made far fewer suicide attempts, were hospitalized far less often and were much more likely to stay in treatment. That is the evidence base.

Amy said DBT is particularly helpful for patients with emotional dysregulation such as borderline personality, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress.

It was developed in the 1980s by Marsha Linehan, who as a young woman suffered from borderline personality disorder. Only when a patient commented on the macrame of faded burns, cuts and welts on her arms did she come out, revealing her own early history of self-harm.

“Our patients often suffered a lack of validation as children,” Amy said. “Their emotions are up and down. If a friend at work doesn’t say hello, that can distress them. Emotions start sooner, get more intense, and last longer.

“A patient arrives at a therapy session upset because someone just cut her off in traffic, nearly causing a fatal accident. So I say, ‘that must have been terrifying!’ You listen. You try to feel their distress and reflect it.”

Amy and other DBT therapists see seven patients on some days for individual 50-minute sessions. On other days they handle three-hour group meetings with up to nine patients. Weekly charges are on a sliding scale, the lowest being $15 for the individual session, just over $5 for the group.

America warehoused hundreds of thousands of patients in huge state hospitals until the 1963 Community Mental Health Act turned most of them out on the street. That was done with the implied promise that money saved would go toward therapeutic drugs and outpatient care like that offered by Bert Nash.

Funding is critically tight in Kansas and Missouri because both states refused to expand Medicaid, even though nearly all the cost would be covered by the federal government.

Amy said many Bert Nash patients live hard lives, often working two or three low-wage jobs to survive, sometimes on the verge of self-harm or suicide. They might cut their arms with a razor blade for the paradoxical rush of comforting endorphin hormones that follows and relieves emotional as well as physical pain.

“We say if you want to decrease your emotional distress, dip your face in ice water. Go out and roll in the snow. Go out for a run. Or give one of us therapists a call at home. We take coaching calls when patients need us.

“We want patients to build a life worth living and participate in it with awareness. That’s DBT.”

And, yes, Amy did survive good old Nanny with her old-timey notions of child care. She actually looks back fondly on that dear long-gone lady.

Contact Charles Hammer at hammerc12@gmail.com.